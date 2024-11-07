Republicans Are Confident They'll Keep Control of the House. Here's Why.

While control of the House of Representatives following the 2024 elections has yet to be determined, Republicans are feeling confident that they will hold onto this chamber as well, giving them control of the White House, the Senate, and the House, just as was the case in 2016. On Tuesday night, Republicans seized control of the Senate, thanks to Sen-Elect Bernie Moreno's win in Ohio, after he unseated Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

During his victory speech in the early hours of Wednesday morning, President-Elect Donald Trump was joined on stage by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), among many others, as he expressed confidence that the party would maintain control of the chamber.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, Republican House leaders have expressed confidence about their chances, including Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), this cycle's chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

NRCC Chair Hudson tells Rs:

205 races called for Rs, but a minimum of 13 more that they expect, another source tells me — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 7, 2024

Hudson adds: “We have a clear path to 218 and beyond” https://t.co/VawNiMuBy4 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 7, 2024

It's not just Republican lawmakers, though, who are feeling so confident. On Thursday afternoon, with Republicans just five seats away from earning the majority, Decision Desk HQ predicts that there is an 85.1 percent chance that they keep control of the chamber. While those numbers have been changing, the edge remains with Republicans. Polymarket gives Republicans a 97 percent chance.

There's now a 97% chance Republicans sweep the Senate, Presidency, and House.



What went wrong for Democrats? pic.twitter.com/ITU9ly58Fo — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 6, 2024

And yet despite the odds against them, Democrats have been expressing a shocking amount of confidence as well, as House Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) made clear on Wednesday.

Both parties lost and flipped House races, with Republicans flipping some key races.

Jeffries: In a challenging electoral environment, House Democrats are once again defying political gravity. Over the past two years, we have repeatedly put People Over Politics, and focused on lowering costs, growing the middle class and keeping our communities safe. In the new… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 6, 2024

Among those flips officially called by Decision Desk HQ, include:

Michigan's 7th Congressional District, with Republican Rep.-Elect Tom Barrett beating Democrat Curtis Hertel. Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin left her seat to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, and just narrowly pulled off a win against former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers.

Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, where Republican Rep.-Elect Ryan Mackenzie defeated Democratic Rep. Susan Wild

Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District where Republican Rep.-Elect Robert Bresnahan defeated Democratic Rep. Matthew Cartwright

Although the races have yet to be called in these districts, Republicans are leading in these races as well, with most of them taking place in California:

Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona's 1st Congressional District against Democrat Amish Shah

Republican Nick Begich in his bid to unseat to Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola for Alaska's At-Large, though the time the race takes to be called and its outcome may be affected by rank choice voting.

Republican Rep. John Duarte leads Democrat Adam Gray for California's 13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. David Valadao leads Democrat Rudy Salas, currently by double digits, in a rematch for California's 22nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia leads Democrat George Whitesides in California's 27th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert leads Democrat Will Rollins in California's 41st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads Democrat Derek Tran in California's 45th Congressional District

Republican Scott Baugh leads Democrat Dave Min in California's 47th Congressional District, an open seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate

Several other Republican incumbents also held on, including the following who were expected to be in tight races:

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. This comes despite Vice President Kamala Harris winning the district's 1 electoral vote

Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa's 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District

Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District

Rep. John James of Michigan's 10th Congressional District

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa's 1st Congressional District. She had a particularly memorable time mocking pollster Ann Selzer's claims that she would lose by 16 percent. Selzer also claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris was up +3 in the state, when Trump won by over +13.

SHE DID IT@millermeeks destroyed Ann Selzer's bogus "Iowa Poll" in #IA01, and posed for her own "Dewey Defeats Truman" photo



Selzer's poll predicted that Miller-Meeks would lose by SIXTEEN PERCENT; she won pic.twitter.com/RVQVj923o8 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 7, 2024

During the 2022 midterm election, when Republicans performed much worse than expected, it took several more days for such a call to be made, with California House races once again delaying the call but also bringing wins for Republican members.

Republicans won all three chambers in 2016 as well, though unlike 2016, Trump also won the popular vote, which a Republican has not achieved since 2004.