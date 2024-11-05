Total Silence Engulfs Kamala HQ, Won't Concede Tonight
VIP
Biden-Harris Administration Wants Your Doctor to Quiz You Even More on Gun Ownership
Alsobrooks Defeats Hogan in Maryland Senate Race
Big Win: Trump Takes North Carolina
Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race
Antifa Is Already Rioting
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate
Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia
Ted Cruz Fends Off Another Democratic Challenger to Win Reelection
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped
Russia Blamed for Election Day Bomb Threats
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For
Tipsheet

NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Liberals, if you haven’t ventured onto The New York Times elections page, don’t. It’s a bloodbath for you, a brutal shattering of one’s preconceived notion about the election. Right now, Donald J. Trump is projected to win the 2024 election. The publication’s needle has given him an 82 percent chance of 296 electoral votes. 

Advertisement

To make their night even worse, they have Trump winning the popular vote. It’s only between .04 to .08 percent, but that kicks the legs out of their post-election crutch regarding the Electoral College.

Trump is projected to win on both fronts. It started around 67 percent, and it's only increased since then:

Cope and seethe, but let’s see how the rest of this falls. Still, I’m hearing many a liberal preparing to melt down.

Via Nate Cohn:

Trump is very likely to take Georgia and North Carolina. To win, Harris will probably need to sweep Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — but Trump has an advantage in all three.

More from Mr. Cohn:

For the first time tonight, we consider Trump likely to win the presidency. He has an advantage in each of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. To win, Harris would need to sweep all three. There is still a lot of vote left, but in the voting so far, Trump is narrowly but discernibly ahead.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Antifa Is Already Rioting Mia Cathell
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate Madeline Leesman
Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia Rebecca Downs
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement