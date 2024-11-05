NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote

Liberals, if you haven’t ventured onto The New York Times elections page, don’t. It’s a bloodbath for you, a brutal shattering of one’s preconceived notion about the election. Right now, Donald J. Trump is projected to win the 2024 election. The publication’s needle has given him an 82 percent chance of 296 electoral votes.

To make their night even worse, they have Trump winning the popular vote. It’s only between .04 to .08 percent, but that kicks the legs out of their post-election crutch regarding the Electoral College.

Trump is projected to win on both fronts. It started around 67 percent, and it's only increased since then:

Cope and seethe, but let’s see how the rest of this falls. Still, I’m hearing many a liberal preparing to melt down.

Via Nate Cohn:

Trump is very likely to take Georgia and North Carolina. To win, Harris will probably need to sweep Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — but Trump has an advantage in all three.

More from Mr. Cohn: