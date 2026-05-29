James Talarico Respects Women So Much He's Come Up With a New Woke Euphemism for Them

James Talarico, the Democrats' Senate candidate in Texas, wants us to believe he respects women. He respects them so much, in fact, he thinks they should be able to abort their unborn children at any time, for any reason, and on the taxpayers' dime. He'll even go so far as to falsely claim that the Bible condones abortion to justify his position.

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But we all know that Talarico doesn't actually respect women. Abortion harms them and — as we've reported — many women have been victimized by intimate partners who slipped them the abortion drug mifepristone, thanks to the Biden administration removing pretty much every guardrail and safety surrounding the drug.

We also know this because Talarico has an insulting, trans-inclusive euphemism for women: 'neighbors with a uterus.'

What does James talarico call women?



"neighbors with a uterus" pic.twitter.com/aRO4nLi5GQ — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) May 28, 2026

"Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the state," Talarico said at a church. That wasn't the only time he used that term, though. The video cuts to another interview where Talarico uses that phrase again.

And Talarico does it after almost saying the word 'women.'

Yet another (2024) clip of James Talarico calling women “neighbors with a uterus” - this time in the context of saying “abortion is moral.”



He catches himself accidentally saying “women” and quickly corrects. pic.twitter.com/yKkqFP59Ur — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 29, 2026

What absolutely demeaning language. Women have been erased, marginalized, and made second-class citizens thanks to Democrats and their love of the trans agenda.

We're no longer women. We're 'neighbors with a uterus,' or 'egg producers,' or 'birthing persons,' or 'menstruating individuals.' Our sports and our safe spaces are invaded. And when we speak up, we're attacked. We're fired from our jobs, ostracized from our social groups, and — in some countries — jailed.

I honestly didn't think a dude weirder than Tim Walz could even exist yet here we are. — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) May 29, 2026

Here we are.

That's an understatement. It's not just strange, it's dehumanizing.

I had a hysterectomy so I am a neighbor without a uterus. Does Talarico think I'm a man? https://t.co/HwnkDnWNSU — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 29, 2026

Excellent question.

As always, X made a mockery of Talarico.

Gonna call my wife my “cohabitator with a uterus” tonight, wish me luck! https://t.co/Y27LvLUFaI — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 28, 2026

Let us know how that works out for you.

called my wife “my neighbor with a uterus” https://t.co/WpFXmFWM56 pic.twitter.com/A05051tmJe — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 28, 2026

Our guess is not well.

I still dont understand why gender theory is so essential to the leftist worldview.



Like, there's welfare and minimum wage and tax stuff which I understand



And even the war and drug stuff



But the idea that "women" dont exist? That it is just a role you play?



Why support that? https://t.co/ZSdiK2I9nu — Carlos That Notices Things (@QuetzalPhoenix) May 28, 2026

The Left's latest cause du jour is the trans agenda. To uphold that agenda, they have to push the idea that gender is a social construct and not a biological reality. That's why 'women' can't exist as a group. It means something real and tangible, thus undermining the Left's trans agenda narrative.

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Libs will complain about dehumanizing language and then unironically whip out "neighbor with a uterus" https://t.co/c7yz3PuuL2 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) May 29, 2026

That's (D)iffent.

He’s all-in on unlimited abortion (even in church) but won’t even discuss it as a women’s issue because that’s a separate transgression. https://t.co/N2AqxT9akp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 29, 2026

Like all Democrats, the word 'woman' only escapes their mouths when they want to pander and need our votes. Then they know what a woman is. The rest of the time, they use insulting slurs to reduce women to our body parts or our biological functions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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