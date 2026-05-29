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James Talarico Respects Women So Much He's Come Up With a New Woke Euphemism for Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 29, 2026 2:45 PM
James Talarico Respects Women So Much He's Come Up With a New Woke Euphemism for Them
AP Photo/Eric Gay

James Talarico, the Democrats' Senate candidate in Texas, wants us to believe he respects women. He respects them so much, in fact, he thinks they should be able to abort their unborn children at any time, for any reason, and on the taxpayers' dime. He'll even go so far as to falsely claim that the Bible condones abortion to justify his position.

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But we all know that Talarico doesn't actually respect women. Abortion harms them and — as we've reported — many women have been victimized by intimate partners who slipped them the abortion drug mifepristone, thanks to the Biden administration removing pretty much every guardrail and safety surrounding the drug.

We also know this because Talarico has an insulting, trans-inclusive euphemism for women: 'neighbors with a uterus.'

"Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the state," Talarico said at a church. That wasn't the only time he used that term, though. The video cuts to another interview where Talarico uses that phrase again.

And Talarico does it after almost saying the word 'women.'

What absolutely demeaning language. Women have been erased, marginalized, and made second-class citizens thanks to Democrats and their love of the trans agenda.

We're no longer women. We're 'neighbors with a uterus,' or 'egg producers,' or 'birthing persons,' or 'menstruating individuals.' Our sports and our safe spaces are invaded. And when we speak up, we're attacked. We're fired from our jobs, ostracized from our social groups, and — in some countries — jailed.

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Related:

ABORTION TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

Here we are.

That's an understatement. It's not just strange, it's dehumanizing.

Excellent question.

As always, X made a mockery of Talarico.

Let us know how that works out for you.

Our guess is not well.

The Left's latest cause du jour is the trans agenda. To uphold that agenda, they have to push the idea that gender is a social construct and not a biological reality. That's why 'women' can't exist as a group. It means something real and tangible, thus undermining the Left's trans agenda narrative.

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That's (D)iffent.

Like all Democrats, the word 'woman' only escapes their mouths when they want to pander and need our votes. Then they know what a woman is. The rest of the time, they use insulting slurs to reduce women to our body parts or our biological functions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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