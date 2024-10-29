Trump Expected to Land Huge Endorsement and It Has to Do With Puerto Rico

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania Tuesday night exactly one week out from Election Day.

During the rally, Puerto Rico's Shadow U.S. Senator Zoraida Buxó Santiagois is expected to endorse Trump. There are more than 200,000 Puerto Rican voters living in the Commonwealth.

"Have no doubt, @realDonaldTrump is the firm leader that PR needs to get us out of territorial limbo and do justice. In 2016, he expressed support for respecting the will of the electorate and providing a constitutionally valid process. TODAY, @TrumpWarRoom REAFFIRMS HIMSELF," Santiagois posted on X Monday.

No tengan la menor duda, @realDonaldTrump es el líder firme que necesita PR para sacarnos del limbo territorial y hacer justicia. En el 2016 se expresó en apoyo a respetar la voluntad del electorado y proveer un proceso constitucionalmente válido. HOY SE REAFIRMA @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/JHhHPh9jL0 — Zoraida Buxo (@ZoraidaBuxo) October 28, 2024

Santiagois has already endorsed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who is polling neck-and-neck with Pennsylvania Democrat incumbent Bob Casey.

I had a great time in Allentown earlier this month supporting @DaveMcCormickPA on the campaign trail.



Pennsylvania — make sure to get out and vote for Dave! He is fighting to lower costs, secure the border, and keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/mORPLmM6Xy — Zoraida Buxo (@ZoraidaBuxo) October 29, 2024

The endorsement comes just two days after an insult comic, who opened the Trump campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, came under fire for a joke about Puerto Rico and trash.