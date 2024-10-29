Oh, So That's Why the Kamala-Joe Rogan Interview Hasn't Happened Yet
Tipsheet

Trump Expected to Land Huge Endorsement and It Has to Do With Puerto Rico

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 29, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania Tuesday night exactly one week out from Election Day. 

During the rally, Puerto Rico's Shadow U.S. Senator Zoraida Buxó Santiagois is expected to endorse Trump. There are more than 200,000 Puerto Rican voters living in the Commonwealth. 

"Have no doubt,  @realDonaldTrump is the firm leader that PR needs to get us out of territorial limbo and do justice. In 2016, he expressed support for respecting the will of the electorate and providing a constitutionally valid process. TODAY,  @TrumpWarRoom REAFFIRMS HIMSELF," Santiagois posted on X Monday. 

Santiagois has already endorsed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who is polling neck-and-neck with Pennsylvania Democrat incumbent Bob Casey. 

The endorsement comes just two days after an insult comic, who opened the Trump campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, came under fire for a joke about Puerto Rico and trash. 

