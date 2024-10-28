RNC: There Are Some Big Problems With Voter Access in Pennsylvania
Tipsheet

While the Left Freaks Out Over Tony Hinchcliffe's Joke, There's Silence Over George Lopez

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 28, 2024 7:15 PM
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File

As Townhall has been covering, former and potentially future President Donald Trump spoke at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in New York City, with many other special guests also in attendance. Among them included Tony Hinchcliffe, the host of "Kill Tony," who made a joke referring to Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage." There have been mixed results from Republicans, though many Puerto Ricans were not offended. Regardless of one thinks of the joke and how it might have affected the campaign, it's worth looking at what jokes Democratic comedians have told in comparison.

Comedian George Lopez has been trending over X for Monday, and that's very much a good thing for those who believe in calling out selective outrage. Over the weekend, Lopez was campaigning for the Harris-Walz campaign in Arizona, a border state as well as a key swing state, when he made a joke that involved the border wall and Mexicans stealing. 

"Donald Trump said he was going to build the wall," Lopez sad to boos from the audience. "And George Lopez said, 'you better build it in one day, because if you leave that material out there overnight,'" he continued, referring to himself in the third person. To positive reaction from the crowd, Lopez acted out stealing building supplies.

Amy Curtis at our sister site of Twitchy covered some of the best reactions, as well as how the left has been silent. 

One user, Eric, responded to those freaking out about Hinchcliffe's joke to also remind how Lopez said in 2017 that "there are two rules in a Mexican family. Don't marry somebody black and don't park in front of our house."

"Jokes don't have to be funny to you to still be a joke," Eric also reminded.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who was among those speaking at MSG on Sunday, also addressed Hinchcliffe's joke and the silence from the left over Lopez's joke.

While making clear he "wasn't in the room when that joke [from Hinchcliffe] was made," Ramaswamy also pointed out that "we gotta look at the double standards here... let's be really honest," reminding her about Lopez's joke. "Are we attributing that comment to Kamala Harris, or querying all of her proxies who were at that rally? No, we're not," Ramaswamy said. "So I think we ought to all get off of our high horses and acknowledge that a bad joke was told. It was bad because it wasn't very funny," though he also offered that Hinchcliffe "has told other funny jokes at other funny places, this wasn't one of them."

Once more discussing the double standard, Ramaswamy continued by calling out how "the media-manufacturing of outrage out of this is really just a double standard when you look at the exact kind of jokes being told at the Kamala Harris rally over the weekend."

Although host Brianna Keilar tried to jump in to cut Ramaswamy off and argue with him, Ramaswamy insisted he be able to finish as he reminded that "if the George Lopez joke had been told at the Donald Trump rally, you and I both know we'd be talking about that, but because it was at a Kamala Harris rally, we're not saying a word about it, and I think that's just hypocritical."

The Trump-Vance campaign has made clear that Hinchcliffe's joke doesn't reflect their views, as Leah covered. This was also addressed on the CNN segment above. Hinchcliffe has meanwhile defended his joke as comedy. The Harris-Walz campaign, however, looks like they'd rather focus on harping over Hinchcliffe without making mention of Lopez's joke about Mexicans. Lopez's X account has also not posted since last week. 

Meanwhile, the backlash against the Harris-Walz campaign and their allies in the mainstream media for their selective outrage continues.

