The One Liberal Media Narrative About Trump's MSG Narrative That Got Shredded Immediately

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 28, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden yesterday. The event showcased the high enthusiasm the Trump base feels as we head into the final week of the 2024 election. Starting at 6:30 AM, New York City was awash with Trump supporters. Over 75,000 people attended; not all could make it into the world’s most famous arena, but the overflow was also a sight. 

Sarah had already covered the basics of this momentous event, but the main liberal media narrative collapsed within minutes. It might have never gotten off the ground. It crashed and burned, much like the New York Jets this NFL season. The line was that this was a Nazi rally. It was anything but as Holocaust survivors attended it and was one of the most pro-Israel demonstrations the city has seen in months after weeks of pro-Hamas agitators flooding the Big Apple last spring. 

The Left Is Going to Lose It Over 75,000 People Showing Up to Trump's Massive MSG Rally Sarah Arnold
But let’s have fun with this liberal narrative: If this was a Nazi rally, then Jimmy Carter, JFK, and Bill Clinton are also stalwarts of National Socialism. And liberals wonder why they’re losing momentum in the final days of this election cycle: it’s because they can’t form any attack line that works. They bet heavily that one of their politically motivated legal crusades would derail the former president—that didn’t happen. 

Instead, a massive fire broke out inside their ship, leading to throwing Joe Biden overboard a la Caine Mutiny, with the exception that Captain Bligh wasn’t afflicted with dementia, and replaced him with Kamala Harris, who has been a textbook case in political inefficiency. 

The ‘Trump is Hitler’ line was never going to work. It was a Hail Mary throw that lacked accuracy, velocity, and strength, much like New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Everyone can see it’s facially untrue. With nonstop anti-Trump hysterics, voters are doing research for themselves, and they’re making sure the people manufacturing the fake attacks against the former president get called out for their BS. 

Meanwhile, in Kamala Harris' super PAC land, operatives here are warning that the fascism lines aren’t working. Nothing is working for Democrats. It’s too late now. Trump is unstoppable, impervious to liberal media attacks, and near invincible when faced with these multi-pronged attacks. We could witness one of the greatest political comebacks of all time. 

Get out and vote.


The vibes and joy are on our side now:

