The One Liberal Media Narrative About Trump's MSG Narrative That Got Shredded Immediately

Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden yesterday. The event showcased the high enthusiasm the Trump base feels as we head into the final week of the 2024 election. Starting at 6:30 AM, New York City was awash with Trump supporters. Over 75,000 people attended; not all could make it into the world’s most famous arena, but the overflow was also a sight.

GPS—a total of 98,678 mobile devices were at or in the immediate vicinity of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.



Just under 20,000 were in the venue itself and the balance were outside watching.



47% had never attended a Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/obtFjyXMYz — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) October 28, 2024

Whoa. Black guy behind me at Trump MSG rally:



“The black community in Harlem, we’re all voting for Trump. It’s just the gentrifiers, the hipsters, and the transgenders that are rocking with Kamala.” — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) October 27, 2024

Sarah had already covered the basics of this momentous event, but the main liberal media narrative collapsed within minutes. It might have never gotten off the ground. It crashed and burned, much like the New York Jets this NFL season. The line was that this was a Nazi rally. It was anything but as Holocaust survivors attended it and was one of the most pro-Israel demonstrations the city has seen in months after weeks of pro-Hamas agitators flooding the Big Apple last spring.

Shocked that the supposed "Nazi" rally at Madison Square Garden would turn out to be a rabidly "pro-Israel" rally pic.twitter.com/TDqQu2infB — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 27, 2024

A sample of Chryons covering the MSG rally from the “news” media: pic.twitter.com/Wek0B29BtX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

This is how MSNBC is describing Trump’s MSG rally.



I can’t wait for them to become completely and totally irrelevant.



Pure trash. pic.twitter.com/kylRQtS1zC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2024

I didn’t think MSNBC could sink any lower. pic.twitter.com/dy7YPT84gr — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 28, 2024

But let’s have fun with this liberal narrative: If this was a Nazi rally, then Jimmy Carter, JFK, and Bill Clinton are also stalwarts of National Socialism. And liberals wonder why they’re losing momentum in the final days of this election cycle: it’s because they can’t form any attack line that works. They bet heavily that one of their politically motivated legal crusades would derail the former president—that didn’t happen.

President Jimmy Carter attending his Nazi Rally at Madison Square Garden in 1980. pic.twitter.com/Bboe2UwsZW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 28, 2024

President John F. Kennedy attending his Nazi Rally at Madison Square Garden in 1962. pic.twitter.com/ITQwPAJCxU — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 28, 2024

Do any of these “rally at MSG = Nazism” people know that the DNC convention for Clinton’s nomination was held there in 92 https://t.co/c5LFsCumkJ — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 28, 2024

Instead, a massive fire broke out inside their ship, leading to throwing Joe Biden overboard a la Caine Mutiny, with the exception that Captain Bligh wasn’t afflicted with dementia, and replaced him with Kamala Harris, who has been a textbook case in political inefficiency.

The ‘Trump is Hitler’ line was never going to work. It was a Hail Mary throw that lacked accuracy, velocity, and strength, much like New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Everyone can see it’s facially untrue. With nonstop anti-Trump hysterics, voters are doing research for themselves, and they’re making sure the people manufacturing the fake attacks against the former president get called out for their BS.

Lol MSNBC spoke to voters in Michigan and this voter basically blasted their propaganda efforts to their face: "I've heard so much about Trump being angry and he's a fascist and dictator, but problem is, when I listen to him, I don't hear any of that." pic.twitter.com/71Qam0hYLA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2024

BREAKING: Puerto Ricans who attended Trump's Madison Square Garden rally say they had ZERO problem with the joke Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made on stage



"Do you guys even give a f*ck about that?"



Them: "No, we don't... Puerto Ricans for Trump."



Only white liberals are mad… pic.twitter.com/JmCYO3sAZK — George (@BehizyTweets) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, in Kamala Harris' super PAC land, operatives here are warning that the fascism lines aren’t working. Nothing is working for Democrats. It’s too late now. Trump is unstoppable, impervious to liberal media attacks, and near invincible when faced with these multi-pronged attacks. We could witness one of the greatest political comebacks of all time.

The Harris Super PAC is screaming at the top of its lungs that the campaign needs to change course and ditch the fascism talk. Meanwhile its surrogates are flooding the zone with extremely weird arguments about MSG. It’s a self-created messaging prison. pic.twitter.com/9T9AXcSJWA — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 28, 2024

Get out and vote.

Trump ended his historic MSG rally with one of his favorite songs: New York, New York.



There's never been anything like this in the history of politics. pic.twitter.com/Zvcmn2NW1x — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 28, 2024





***

The vibes and joy are on our side now:

💀 Kim Jong Un is at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally. 2024 is insane.



"I'm endorsing Donald Trump as Supreme Leader of the United States."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/Eix8rZ85K7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2024

I doubt any single event can move the dial this late in the game -- but this MSG rally... — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) October 27, 2024

