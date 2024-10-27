The Peculiar Thing About Doug Emhoff's Domestic Abuse Allegations
Tipsheet

The Left Is Going to Lose It Over 75,000 People Showing Up to Trump's Massive MSG Rally

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 27, 2024 8:35 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On the morning of former President Donald Trump’s historic Madison Square Garden rally, thousands of supporters lined up nearly six hours before he was scheduled to take the stage. 

Tickets for the event, which seats nearly 20,000 people, were first-come, first-serve and were sold out within minutes of being announced. Political icons such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, and Democrat-turned-Republican Tulsi Gabbard are set to speak at the rally. Music artists, Trump family members, Elon Musk, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White will also attend, who will reportedly tell the crowd how Trump is “the best choice to fix everything that Kamala Harris broke.”

According to the New York Police Department, almost 75,000 people were lined up outside the sold-out arena. 

Several big-name icons took the stage, including Carlson, who looked around the crowd and said that no one would believe Vice President Kamala Harris won 85 million votes. 

The former Fox News host thanked Trump for keeping America free, slamming the "leadership class" who have created a system that rewards them with money and power.

"No fair system would make Liz Cheney powerful. No fair system would make Larry Fink rich. No fair system would elevate someone like Kamala Harris to a presidential nomination." he said. "You [the so-called “elite”] are not better than us. No, you are not smarter than us. No, you do not deserve what you have. You probably stole it."

For his mic drop, Carlson declared Trump the next POTUS, and the crowd went wild. 

There Was a Medical Emergency at Kamala's Houston Rally. Here's How These Abortion Doctors Responded. Rebecca Downs
Former wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage and got the 20,000-plus crowd ready for Trump to take the stage in anticipation. 

Vance then took the stage, receiving a massive roar of applause and cheers. 

He criticized Harris' inability to talk to reporters without a script or teleprompters, saying that her campaign slogan should be: "Kamala Harris: Nothing Comes To Mind." 

The Ohio senator vowed to stand by Trump's side as the pair stands ready to fight, prepared to win, and ready to make America Great Again. 

Vance began talking about Democratic vice Presidential candidate Sen. Tim Walz but was quickly interrupted by the crowd, which chanted, "Tampon Tim!" 

Then, it was time for UFC President Dana White to take the stage. 

He told the crowd that Trump is the hardest-working person he has ever met and has proven time and time again that he loves America and will put his life on the line for it.

White took a moment to agree with Harris, who repeatedly calls for change. However, that change, he said, needs to come from Trump-- not another four years of the Biden-Harris Administration. 

Following White, Elon Musk entered the arena wearing all black and his dark MAGA hat, vowing to go to Earth's end to protect free speech. 

Musk, officially introduced as the co-founder of the Department of Government Efficiency, told the crowd that his goal when Trump gets into office is to cut at least $2 trillion from the government and put hard-earned money back into American's pockets. 

The crowd roared in cheers when Musk introduced former First Lady Melania Trump, who looked radiant as she entered Madison Square Garden. She introduced her husband as the next president of the United States, and he walked onto the stage as the iconic Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless the USA." 

After the moment we all waited for, the minute after Melania introduced him, Trump—the one and only—finally took the stage to address his millions of supporters. 

Trump began his historic speech by asking the crowd a simple question: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" He then told the crowd he was ready to win and take back America and that he was proud to stand in front of thousands of hard-working patriots.

The 45th president told the crowd that in eight short days, it would be time to tell Harris she's done a terrible job, to tell President Joe Biden that he's done a terrible job, and that it is time for them to "Get out!" and "You're fired!" 

Trump then began speaking about the changes he will make and his policies that will undo the damages from the last four years of the Biden-Harris Administration. 

At the rally, he announced a new policy: He would support a tax credit for family caregivers who care for a parent or a loved one. 

"It’s about time that they were recognized!” he said. 

Trump also promised to "drill. baby, drill," and "terminate the Green New Scam." 

The (hopefully) future 47th president promised to make America affordable again and cut taxes for workers and small business owners, promising that there would be no tax on tips, overtime, or social security benefits for seniors. 

No matter the amount of hate and attacks he gets from the liberal media and the left, Trump said he would never stop defending the United States. He vowed to protect America's borders and American families and protect the birthright of children to live in the "wealthiest and most powerful nation on the face of the earth.”

Trump also promised to take control of the southern border and said that on day one of his new term, he would close the border and deport every last illegal immigrant living unlawfully in the U.S. In addition, he told the crowd he would ban all sanctuary cities in the United States.

Watch as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause after Trump said he would support the death penalty for illegal aliens who murdered a U.S. citizen.

The former president then attacked Harris, calling her a "train wreck who has destroyed everything in her path."

f"To make [Harris] president would be a gamble with the lives of millions and millions of people; she would get us into World War III," he told the fired-up crowd. 

Trump also echoed similar remarks he made during his three-hour interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, claiming Harris has a "very low IQ" and demanding she take an IQ test. He promised to fix everything that Harris broke. 

Trump then shot down reports that suggest the U.S. is not strong enough to win a war against China, saying, "We would kick their ass." 

He then criticized Harris for wanting to give illegal aliens free healthcare and taxpayer-funded sex change because they just walked across the border, and their main concern is chopping off their God-given body parts. Trump said she is not "worthy of being President of the United States."

Trump got bursts of laughter from the crowd after he made fun of Harris, who melted down after her teleprompter stopped working during one of her pea-sized rallies earlier this month. 

Trump praised the police officers outside the venue and thanked all of the police unions and fire departments who have endorsed him. He also thanked New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who recently defended the former president after Democrats called him a "fascist" and "Hitler." 

During his speech, Trump, a devoted family man, praised his children and wife. He focused on family values and the principles that built the United States. Trump said he would bring faith back into schools and raise children to be true patriots who love their country and respect the American flag. 

