The Left Is Going to Lose It Over 75,000 People Showing Up to Trump's Massive MSG Rally

On the morning of former President Donald Trump’s historic Madison Square Garden rally, thousands of supporters lined up nearly six hours before he was scheduled to take the stage.

Advertisement

Tickets for the event, which seats nearly 20,000 people, were first-come, first-serve and were sold out within minutes of being announced. Political icons such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, and Democrat-turned-Republican Tulsi Gabbard are set to speak at the rally. Music artists, Trump family members, Elon Musk, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White will also attend, who will reportedly tell the crowd how Trump is “the best choice to fix everything that Kamala Harris broke.”

Madison Square Garden has only been open for 30 minutes and the floor level is already packed. Middle sections filling up.



Donald Trump is going to have a BLOW OUT rally. It’s 100% sold out.



Incredible energy! pic.twitter.com/o53sveatwP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 27, 2024

New York City is ready to “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/7mQRBx9E7S — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 27, 2024

According to the New York Police Department, almost 75,000 people were lined up outside the sold-out arena.

BREAKING REPORT: NYPD now reporting FULL CAPACITY at Madison Square Garden with an estimated 75,000 outside the arena..



pic.twitter.com/OigmW2IYJr — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 27, 2024

Several big-name icons took the stage, including Carlson, who looked around the crowd and said that no one would believe Vice President Kamala Harris won 85 million votes.

Trump MSG rally, Tucker drawing a line in the sand right now: nobody is going to believe that Kamala got 85 million votes pic.twitter.com/9oJ7O5XNFW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 27, 2024

The former Fox News host thanked Trump for keeping America free, slamming the "leadership class" who have created a system that rewards them with money and power.

"No fair system would make Liz Cheney powerful. No fair system would make Larry Fink rich. No fair system would elevate someone like Kamala Harris to a presidential nomination." he said. "You [the so-called “elite”] are not better than us. No, you are not smarter than us. No, you do not deserve what you have. You probably stole it."

For his mic drop, Carlson declared Trump the next POTUS, and the crowd went wild.

NEW: Tucker Carlson absolutely obliterates the 'Leadership Class,' calls them the "single most useless" group of people in the U.S.



Carlson unleashed on the ruling class for creating a system that rewards them with money and power.



"The big lie is that they’re impressive.… pic.twitter.com/VQk13WmABG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

Tucker Carlson just confidently declared that Trump will WIN the election.



"The people he's about to defeat have no idea. And they're panicked. They have no idea why people like Donald Trump."



"The first reason that people like Donald Trump is because he likes them."



I'm… pic.twitter.com/FZISgGUAl5 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 27, 2024

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan took the stage and got the 20,000-plus crowd ready for Trump to take the stage in anticipation.

Hulk Hogan actually did a wrestling entrance. I’m dying. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UKthXhAQFX — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 27, 2024

HULK HOGAN: "I don't see no stinkin' Nazis in here. I don't see no stinkin' domestic terrorists in here. The only thing I see in here are a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans, brother."



Hulk Hogan CRUSHED it!!!



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/Ok3YbcQZof — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 27, 2024

Vance then took the stage, receiving a massive roar of applause and cheers.

He criticized Harris' inability to talk to reporters without a script or teleprompters, saying that her campaign slogan should be: "Kamala Harris: Nothing Comes To Mind."

.@JDVance at MSG, on Kamala:



She's running on how she's going to be different. But she couldn't name a single thing that she would do differently than Joe Biden.



I’ll say that could be the Kamala Harris official campaign slogan:



"Kamala Harris. Nothing comes to mind."



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/URl2I7DSK8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

The Ohio senator vowed to stand by Trump's side as the pair stands ready to fight, prepared to win, and ready to make America Great Again.

“As sure as the American flag still waves, Donald Trump still stands: Ready to FIGHT, ready to WIN, and ready to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” — Sen. JD Vance pic.twitter.com/TKm6U2DsD3 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

.@JDVance: "I've got the easiest job in American politics... All I've gotta do is remind people what life was like when Donald J. Trump was President of the United States. We had PEACE, we had PROSPERITY. Take home pay was rising the fastest that it had in 40 YEARS..." pic.twitter.com/xpqqrdtOBH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Vance began talking about Democratic vice Presidential candidate Sen. Tim Walz but was quickly interrupted by the crowd, which chanted, "Tampon Tim!"

The crowd at MSG starts chanting: “Tampon Tim”. JD Vance laughs and says: “You guys can say that. I probably shouldn’t say that.”



So freaking weirdpic.twitter.com/RUVLWHcWuD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 27, 2024

Then, it was time for UFC President Dana White to take the stage.

He told the crowd that Trump is the hardest-working person he has ever met and has proven time and time again that he loves America and will put his life on the line for it.

.@danawhite: "President Trump has proven he loves this country so much, he's literally put his life on the line for it. What has the other candidate proven? She can get your party's nomination without even facing voters." pic.twitter.com/fss9e5yV3G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

White took a moment to agree with Harris, who repeatedly calls for change. However, that change, he said, needs to come from Trump-- not another four years of the Biden-Harris Administration.

Dana White came with FACTS.



"She can use the old Obama playbook, but she's not Obama, and she is no agent of change."



Dana then said we DO need change but change from everything Kamala is doing. pic.twitter.com/KntaUmWDme — George (@BehizyTweets) October 27, 2024

Following White, Elon Musk entered the arena wearing all black and his dark MAGA hat, vowing to go to Earth's end to protect free speech.

When you save free speech, this is the applause you get



God bless Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/cmDn790p9O — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2024

I'm not just MAGA, I'm Dark Gothic MAGA.



一 Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/TJGpSAaySF — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 27, 2024

Musk, officially introduced as the co-founder of the Department of Government Efficiency, told the crowd that his goal when Trump gets into office is to cut at least $2 trillion from the government and put hard-earned money back into American's pockets.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: @ElonMusk just said he hopes to slash at LEAST 2 TRILLION DOLLARS from the government when Trump wins.



"Your money is being WASTED, and the Department of Government Efficiency is going to FIX THAT. We're gonna get the government off your back and out of your… pic.twitter.com/sbPFv1gHsj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2024

The crowd roared in cheers when Musk introduced former First Lady Melania Trump, who looked radiant as she entered Madison Square Garden. She introduced her husband as the next president of the United States, and he walked onto the stage as the iconic Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless the USA."

The crowd just went nuts as Melania Trump introduced her husband, Donald John Trump, as our next President.



This is one of the greatest Trump rallies EVER. pic.twitter.com/C8SPJeuD88 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 27, 2024

WATCH 🇺🇸



Lee Greenwood sings 'God bless the USA' as President Trump meets Melania on stage at Madison Square Garden shortly followed by the crowd chanting 'U-S-A' pic.twitter.com/Qv4QqKpcmW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2024

After the moment we all waited for, the minute after Melania introduced him, Trump—the one and only—finally took the stage to address his millions of supporters.

Trump began his historic speech by asking the crowd a simple question: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" He then told the crowd he was ready to win and take back America and that he was proud to stand in front of thousands of hard-working patriots.

President Donald Trump: “I’m thrilled to be back in the city I love and thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots you’re with me. We’re all together. We’ve always been together.” pic.twitter.com/egMYThTkKF — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 27, 2024

The 45th president told the crowd that in eight short days, it would be time to tell Harris she's done a terrible job, to tell President Joe Biden that he's done a terrible job, and that it is time for them to "Get out!" and "You're fired!"

TRUMP: “Our country will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before! This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our… pic.twitter.com/aIA7cvNElE — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

Trump then began speaking about the changes he will make and his policies that will undo the damages from the last four years of the Biden-Harris Administration.

At the rally, he announced a new policy: He would support a tax credit for family caregivers who care for a parent or a loved one.

"It’s about time that they were recognized!” he said.

Trump also promised to "drill. baby, drill," and "terminate the Green New Scam."

TRUMP: “We’re going to drill, baby, drill. And I will terminate the Green New Scam, and we’ll cut your energy prices in half, 50%, within one year from January 20th!” pic.twitter.com/A7s2PJugiU — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 27, 2024

The (hopefully) future 47th president promised to make America affordable again and cut taxes for workers and small business owners, promising that there would be no tax on tips, overtime, or social security benefits for seniors.

No matter the amount of hate and attacks he gets from the liberal media and the left, Trump said he would never stop defending the United States. He vowed to protect America's borders and American families and protect the birthright of children to live in the "wealthiest and most powerful nation on the face of the earth.”

Trump also promised to take control of the southern border and said that on day one of his new term, he would close the border and deport every last illegal immigrant living unlawfully in the U.S. In addition, he told the crowd he would ban all sanctuary cities in the United States.

President Donald Trump SLAMS the Biden-Harris border crisis that is devastating communities across the country:



“The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion of our country ends, and the restoration of our country begins.” pic.twitter.com/XxKFadrxBh — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 27, 2024

Watch as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause after Trump said he would support the death penalty for illegal aliens who murdered a U.S. citizen.

WATCH:



Crowd at MSG goes WILD after President Trump says he will support the DEATH PENALTY for any illegal alien or migrant who murders a US citizen. pic.twitter.com/MTTnOHHky4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

The former president then attacked Harris, calling her a "train wreck who has destroyed everything in her path."

f"To make [Harris] president would be a gamble with the lives of millions and millions of people; she would get us into World War III," he told the fired-up crowd.

Trump also echoed similar remarks he made during his three-hour interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, claiming Harris has a "very low IQ" and demanding she take an IQ test. He promised to fix everything that Harris broke.

Under Kamala's watch, inflation has skyrocketed, making everyday essentials harder to afford for American families. Groceries, gas, housing—everything costs more, pushing the American dream further out of reach.



We need Trump back in office! pic.twitter.com/SYyFDuDkWt — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Kamala's gross incompetence is disqualifying.



She is unfit for office and everyone knows it — no one respects her, no one trusts her, and no one takes her seriously.



Everyone knows she is a VERY LOW IQ individual. pic.twitter.com/2il8EoMQEx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We are not just running against Kamala -- She means nothing. She is purely a vessel -- We are running against something far bigger than Joe or Kamala and more powerful than them, which is a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine that runs today’s… pic.twitter.com/qBysdNKtSF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2024

Trump then shot down reports that suggest the U.S. is not strong enough to win a war against China, saying, "We would kick their ass."

President Trump BLASTS reports that the U.S. is not strong enough to win in a war against China:



“It’s not true. We would kick their ass. It’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/hJoKmb9dM2 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 27, 2024

He then criticized Harris for wanting to give illegal aliens free healthcare and taxpayer-funded sex change because they just walked across the border, and their main concern is chopping off their God-given body parts. Trump said she is not "worthy of being President of the United States."

President Trump BLASTS Kamala Harris for supporting taxpayer-funded sex change operations for detained illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/dWKCsGEj1a — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 28, 2024

Advertisement

Trump got bursts of laughter from the crowd after he made fun of Harris, who melted down after her teleprompter stopped working during one of her pea-sized rallies earlier this month.

NEW: Donald Trump makes fun of Kamala Harris who turned into a bumbling mess at a campaign rally when her teleprompter stopped working.



Earlier in October, Harris was completely stumped after her teleprompter stopped working.



"Remember his number 32 today? We got 32 days until… pic.twitter.com/QA84SVHe8P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

Trump praised the police officers outside the venue and thanked all of the police unions and fire departments who have endorsed him. He also thanked New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who recently defended the former president after Democrats called him a "fascist" and "Hitler."

The energy is undeniable - people are rallying around Trump! pic.twitter.com/8rDYgquPiA — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) October 28, 2024

TRUMP: “We will crush violent crime and give our police the support, protection, resources, and respect that they so dearly deserve.” pic.twitter.com/btTOBJzTzF — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 28, 2024

During his speech, Trump, a devoted family man, praised his children and wife. He focused on family values and the principles that built the United States. Trump said he would bring faith back into schools and raise children to be true patriots who love their country and respect the American flag.