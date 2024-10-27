There Was a Medical Emergency at Kamala's Houston Rally. Here's How These Abortion Doctors Responded.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Houston on Friday to promote her campaign's obsession on abortion. She was also there campaign for Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who is looking to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The event also featured a crowd of abortionists on stage, though they raised some eyebrows with their response to an actual medical emergency occurring at the event.

Dr. Todd Ivey, the abortionist who gave remarks during this pro-abortion rally, was making claims about "women becoming severely ill and dying," which is the result of medical malpractice rather than state pro-life laws, as doctors are permitted to intervene. All 50 states have laws protecting a woman's life. It is at that point of his speech that one can clearly hear people in distress yelling for a "medic."

Despite how the multiple people on stage are supposed to be doctors, they all just look around. Ivey even tried to continue with his remarks initially as the calls for assistance grew louder. "I think someone needs some medical assistance over here," he finally pointed out in a casual tone.

Some of the doctors at the podium clapped along with the audience when it appeared the person in distress received help.

Alarmingly, Ivey even claimed that his patients "have to flee the state to get the healthcare that they need and that they deserve. He also went on to later lament that "as a physician, I cannot describe the anguish of not being able to help my patient."

Other OBGYNs, however, like Drs. Ingrid Skopp and Christina Francis of the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG) have set the record straight.

I’m a board-certified OB-GYN currently practicing in Texas. I have been practicing for over 30 years and I have delivered over 5,000 babies.



Allow me to shed some light on the harmful lies coming from the pro-abortion lobby.

1/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Ivey's remarks were also mocked for his point about former and potentially future President Donald Trump showing up in an obstetrician's exam room. It's a nonsensical point, but one we've heard from Democrats before nonetheless.

Throughout this campaign, the Harris-Walz ticket has used abortion as a talking point extensively, even lying and fearmongering when it comes to the stories of pregnant women who have died. This includes Amber Thurman, who died after taking abortion pills to abort her twins, despite looking for a D&C procedure. Doctors inexplicably waited 20 hours to intervene to save her life from the incomplete abortion, and she died.

Thurman's stepfather said he wants the Harris-Walz campaign keep her name out of their speeches. That didn't stop the campaign from putting out an entire ad, though, which was played at the rally before the abortionists came to the podium.

The Biden-Harris administration as well as the Harris-Walz ticket have also looked to make abortion a particular campaign issue by promoting a bill, the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) that would make abortion legal in all 50 states without limit for any reason up until birth. Such a decision would actually expand the Roe v. Wade decision that was overturned by Dobbs v. Jackson.

Democrats, especially during Friday's rally, have claimed at length that the Trump-Vance ticket is looking to implement a nationwide abortion ban, despite how Trump has made it abundantly clear he regards the issue as being left up to the states and would veto any such ban.

The event also garnered attention for an appearance from Beyonce to give brief remarks, though she did not perform. This follows after she was the rumored "surprise guest" that Democrats teased back in August for the DNC, only for there to be no such guest.

Attendees were outraged at no such performance, despite it being reported in local news coverage, and many even left early.

Spoke to a woman named Danielle who attended Kamala’s Houston rally with 2 of her friends last night expecting a Beyoncé performance. There wasn’t one.



She said they waited for hours. Dozens of people were becoming visibly sick, puking, passing out, and showing signs of heat… pic.twitter.com/8fvjl1ryUz — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 26, 2024

Allred was also mercilessly teased in the replies of his post claiming it's "it's time to sing a new song," as Beyonce had said on stage. Allred, like Harris, has promoted nuking the filibuster in order to get the WHPA passed.

