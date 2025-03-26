Jasmine Crockett's 'Hot Wheels' Narrative About Greg Abbott Just Imploded
CNN's Scott Jennings Schools the Panel on Why This Hegseth Signal Story Isn't a Big Deal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 26, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Liberals thought they had a full-blown scandal. It’s not that, and it’s become such an inside baseball story that it’ll be forgotten by most by the weekend, if not sooner. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz got into hot water when he added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to a private chat with top Trump officials about the strategy to deal with the Houthis. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was on it. The hook was that classified information was disclosed on this chat, a point shot down by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who was part of this discussion. No secret war plans were disclosed. That’s a myth unless Goldberg, a notorious anti-Trump writer who peddled some of the most laughable hoaxes in recent memory, decides to disclose more of the chats. There’s no classified intelligence on them, so out with it, Jeff, unless you were lying again, which we all know you were. 

It was an epic unforced error, but no one died. This story isn’t some military disaster. That (dis)honor goes to Joe Biden and his shambolic exit from Afghanistan, which led to the deaths of 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate, which was attacked by a suicide bomber. CNN’s Scott Jennings made sure to remind his panelists of this circus last night:

Biden also murdered an aid worker, Zemari Ahmadi, and his family in a botched drone strike. Ten people were killed, including seven children. The Biden team claimed no civilians were killed initially. They lied—what else is new? The withdrawal from Afghanistan was the beginning of the end of this presidency.

That's an absolute scandal. 

