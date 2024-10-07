Cue the Outrage As Georgia Supreme Court Reinstates State Abortion Ban

On Monday, the Georgia State Supreme Court reinstated the state's law banning abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at about six weeks. Such a move overturned a lower court's decision from last week, and is in place while the state appeals Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney decision's from September 30.

Such a decision comes just after Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "Call Her Daddy," a sex podcast, where she spewed her pro-abortion positions. Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has also been invited on the podcast. Such a priority for Harris comes after Hurricane Helene ravaged the southeast, with Hurricane Milton not far behind.

On Monday, Harris' political X account put out at least two posts expressing her hysterical outrage and furthering her pro-abortion position.

One such post was even a frequent claim from Harris, that "One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body." This is particularly shameful given how Harris has gone after religious pro-lifers, especially Catholic ones, throughout her political career.

Because of extreme Trump Abortion Bans in states across the country, including Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia, women are facing horrific consequences to their health and lives—even death.



Let me be clear: Donald Trump is the architect of this health care crisis. He hand selected… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2024

We trust women to make decisions about their own bodies. pic.twitter.com/t4e6HzrDod — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2024

Planned Parenthood also posted from multiple accounts on Monday.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) referred to the decision as "Devastating news," while Planned Parenthood Action (PPACT) used the decision as a call to vote against Trump.

Devastating news: Georgia’s Supreme Court reinstated a six-week abortion ban — putting the ban into effect just one week after a lower court found it unconstitutional.



Georgians deserve better. Every person should be able to get the care they need. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) October 7, 2024

GA’s Supreme Court reinstated a Trump abortion ban, showing just how much damage Trump did as president.



We don’t have to guess what another Trump presidency will bring, Georgians & millions more are living it. On Nov 5, we can fight back and elect reproductive rights champions. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 7, 2024

Although he did not post about abortion on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) had on Sunday shared a clip full of lies about the Trump-Vance position on abortion, claiming that "Amber Thurman died because she lived in a state with a Trump abortion ban."

As Mia covered in her fact-check from last week's vice presidential debate between Walz and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Thurman's death was a matter of medical malpractice. That hasn't stopped Democrats from using her death for political purposes, though, as Walz did during the debate.

Amber Thurman died because she lived in a state with a Trump abortion ban.



Your life and your rights shouldn't be determined by geography. pic.twitter.com/uU0jqbvdW3 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 6, 2024

Walz was also just on "Fox News Sunday," where he once more lied about the issue. Despite the confusion he caused by refusing to properly answer host Shannon Bream's questions, he claimed concerns about Minnesota state law allowing for abortions for all nine months up until the moment of birth have been "debunked," when the opposite is true.

In response to the oft-used but nevertheless false claim from Walz that "Donald Trump is asking for a nationwide abortion ban," Bream reminded that Trump "has said repeatedly he will not sign a national abortion ban." Trump has said repeatedly it should be an issue left to the states, and even noted he would veto such a ban. Walz still doubled down on his claims, though.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are asking for a nationwide abortion ban.



They see this as an election issue. @KamalaHarris and I see it as a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her own body.pic.twitter.com/pCQOdV2AH9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 6, 2024

Adding more dishonesty to Walz's post is that immediately after such a clip ends, Bream had made it clear not only that "the Minnesota law is far beyond Roe v. Wade," but that the Democratic nominee for vice president was leaving out particularly key details.

"What her family has said is that it was a complication from an abortion pill that she received, and she didn't get proper care when she went to a Georgia hospital, which had multiple opportunities to intervene there," Bream reminded Walz. "The family's attorney, says it wasn't the Georgia law, it was the hospitals, what he claims was malpractice, not treating her, when she clearly showed up in distress and still had the byproducts of her pregnancy because of that rare complication from the abortion bill, so just to be clear on Georgia law and how her family and her attorney sees it."

It's worth mentioning, though, that "byproducts of her pregnancy" refer to Thurman's twin babies. Further, complications from such an abortion method are anything but rare, though they have been misreported.

Walz's response was to bypass Bream's points and to parrot the talking point that "we trust women."