RCP Editor Shreds WaPo's Piece on Karoline Leavitt With One Tweet

It’s not the worst hit piece. It sort of weaves between the lines of attacking Leavitt and charts her meteoric rise within Trump's world. The headline does set the tone: “In Karoline Leavitt’s world, Trump’s word is enough.” And there is plenty of lamentation about how this White House treats the condescending, snobby, and out-of-touch fake news press, who no longer have the power they once wielded because we all see their game.

It’s why this administration was able to lock out The Associated Propaganda Press from certain White House events for their refusal to call the Gulf of America what it is. The media tried to cast this as an unprecedented lockout—it’s hardly new. Half the country would like to kick the teeth out of these clowns, so no one cares (via WaPo):

Karine Jean Pierre stood at the White House podium for almost 3 years dissembling and deflecting and the Washington Post never once wrote a story like this about her. pic.twitter.com/4ESb17xR9O — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 25, 2025

This is why no Democrat press secretary is in contention for "best press secretary." Dem press secretaries work with really good friends (and gentle lovers!) in the press. GOP press secretaries do daily high-stakes combat with activists who loathe them 100% of the time. https://t.co/m6hrJX0QkP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2025





“I was very up-front in my briefing on Day One that, if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable,” Leavitt said. “And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America. And I’m not sure why news outlets don’t want to call it that, but that is what it is.” She was talking about the Associated Press. The nonpartisan news organization had announced it was primarily sticking with “Gulf of Mexico,” the gulf’s name for more than 400 years, so as not to confuse its readers, who span the globe. The previous morning, Leavitt had summoned the AP’s chief White House correspondent to inform him that the wire service would no longer be permitted inside the Oval Office. It was the latest salvo in the president’s war, almost a decade old, on those he perceives to be his enemies in the political press. In his first press briefing, eight years earlier, Sean Spicer had berated the White House press corps for its reporting on the size of the crowd at Trump’s first inauguration. Kellyanne Conway, speaking in Spicer’s defense, coined the term “alternative facts.” Back then, Leavitt was a sophomore at a Benedictine college in her native New Hampshire, absorbing the anti-press rhetoric of early Trumpism and echoing it in a singsong voice on her student news station. Now 27, she presides over a briefing room where the White House’s affection for alternative facts is no longer shocking. At her first briefing, Leavitt said that Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service had found approximately “50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza” — a claim for which the administration, challenged by fact-checkers, could not wrangle any persuasive evidence. But while Leavitt’s remark inspired a few late-night jokes, it didn’t seem to scandalize the American public, which reelected Trump last year despite his well-known pattern of making false and exaggerated claims.

Of course, there’s 2020 election stuff and other anecdotes about her upbringing and family life in the piece. Here’s why this piece is ridiculous: first, of course, anything that makes the political class look bad, like the work DOGE has done to expose waste and fraud, the media will say is lacking in evidence. The fact checkers are all DNC operatives, or should be considered as such, so that means nothing. The Washington Post might as well be a clown store because no one cares if you’re a reporter who works there, you’re just another left-wing stooge trying to foment division through well-manufactured fake news.

Speaking of fact-checkers, was Karine Jean-Pierre subjected to a piece like this when she lied to the nation during the Biden administration, which had a president who was mentally incapacitated, physically depleted, and all-around moped and shuffled his way around while the nation burned? Everyone knew Biden was cooked; his aides noticed on day one of his presidency. Why didn’t anyone do anything? Why wasn’t there a piece about how Karine stood up there and lied incessantly? You already know the reasons. It again shines light on the war between us and the legacy media. There is ‘us and them,’ and these people should be treated with disdain and unbridled hatred.

"Karine Jean Pierre stood at the White House podium for almost 3 years dissembling and deflecting, and the Washington Post never once wrote a story like this about her," wrote RealClearPolitics' Tom Bevan. That perfectly describes this piece.

We must hate them more than they hate us, then we can go about plotting how to destroy this institution that has about as much utility to the nation as fool’s gold.