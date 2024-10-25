Hillary Clinton Joins In on the Trump-Nazi Comparisons

As we get closer to Election Day, Democrats have been really ramping up their comparisons between former and potentially future President Donald Trump and Nazis, even Adolf Hitler himself. Among those reasons includes because he dares to hold a rally at Madison Square Garden, and Hillary Clinton is all too happy to join in on that ridiculous narrative.

Trump's rally at MSG will take place on Sunday. There's been some mixed feelings about the Republican nominee campaigning in such a blue state nine days before the election, but the Trump-Vance campaign, as well as some allies believe the Empire State could be in play. To Clinton, though, it's too similar to what the Nazis did when they held a rally there on February 10, 1939, as she claimed during her appearance on CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on Thursday night.

According to Clinton this rally means that Trump will be "reenacting, uh, the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939." Even more absurd is how she used such an inflammatory comment to push her new book. "Uh, President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that Neo-Nazis, fascists, in America, were lining up to essentially pledge their support for a kind of government that they were seeing in Germany," Clinton continued, as if that has any relevance to today. "So, I don't think we can ignore it."

In sharing a clip of such a segment, Nick Sortor pointed out that Clinton's ridiculous comments look even worse given her hypocrisy. Not only did Clinton attend a U2 concert at MSG, but the 1992 DNC was held there to formally nominate her husband, Bill Clinton, for president.

🚨 #BREAKING: Hillary Clinton just said President Trump is holding a rally at Madison Square Garden to re-enact the Nazi rally which occurred there in 1939



MORE inflammatory rhetoric to encourage someone to take Trump out.



These people are beyond evil. And the fact Kamala is… pic.twitter.com/ey3jGxx5iH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 25, 2024

🚨 Hillary Clinton just called anyone who is attending Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden this weekend a “NAZI”



Which means…



➡️ HILLARY HERSELF is a Nazi for attending a U2 concert there a few years back



➡️ Her husband Bill Clinton is a Nazi, as he was literally NOMINATED… https://t.co/oAoUqN0ATp pic.twitter.com/cMoqmVVTyp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 25, 2024

Then again, this line sadly isn't too surprising from Clinton. Not only did she refer to Trump supporters as "a basket of deplorables" in September 2016 when she was running for president, but in an op-ed for The Washington Post just last month, she claimed that she didn't go far enough, noting "if anything, 'deplorable' is too kind a word..."

Other Democrats who have made the connection to Trump and Nazis in such a hysterical fashion include James Carville and state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who represents the west side of New York City.

There's been another way in which Democrats have relentlessly compared Trump to Nazis this week. Vice President Kamala Harris has been making full use of a hit piece from The Atlantic, calling Trump a "fascist," including during a "press conference" that involved no questions on Wednesday, and when she was answering questions on a completely unrelated topic during the CNN town hall later that same day.

Such narratives from top Democrats were discussed later in the program, while Collins led a panel discussion. As Collins herself pointed out, there are voters who are more concerned with topics that are far more relevant to themselves and plenty of other Americans, like being able to afford groceries.

Among those on the panel included Scott Jennings, who pointed to President Joe Biden's role in "the retribution conversation." While campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden claimed that "we gotta lock him up," in clear reference to Trump. Collins tried to dismiss such a line as "a bad gaffe," since Biden "corrected" himself afterwards by claiming he meant "politically," which doesn't even make sense.

Jennings also brought up how fellow panelist, Democratic strageist David Axelrod, acknowledges that inflation and costs as part of these "day to day concerns," are why about two-thirds of the American people believe the country is on the wrong track. Thus, such narratives from Clinton and Biden stand out even more negatively. "And so, when I hear Hillary Clinton, you know, sort of dismissing, you know, people who want to vote for Donald Trump and not really even mentioning some of the day-to-day concerns that people have, it reminds me of why she was so unpopular, why she lost, and why Democrats are struggling to get over the hump in this election."

Collins tried to defend Clinton in response, claiming, "well, to be fair, she could have easily won," though Jennings had certainly been on to something given how unpopular a candidate Clinton was in 2016. To laughter, including a chuckle from Collins herself, Jennings responded with "coulda woulda shoulda."

With now just 10 days to go until Election Day, the Democrats are clearly getting increasingly desperate.