Here's Why GOP Lawmakers Aren't Surprised by That Treasonous Leak to Iran
Is This Really the Woman Who Can Help Harris With Her Blue Wall...
Here's the Telemundo Question That Tripped Up Kamala
Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For
VIP
Judges Wrestle With Florida Law That Should Be No-Brainer
VIP
Court Rules NY Can't Deny Second Amendment Rights to Poor People
NRSC Demands Footage From Disastrous Dem Campaign Event With Kinzinger Is Released
VIP
The Top of the Ticket Is Now Caught Up With Concerns on 'Transgender...
Here's What Kamala Had to Say When Asked About Biden's 'Lock Him Up'...
VIP
A 'Trans' Golfer Is Robbing Women of Opportunities. Here's How They Are Responding.
What Is CBS News Hiding?
Abortion Obsession: Kamala Harris Is Campaigning With Colin Allred in Texas on This...
A Democrat Running in a Swing District Claimed to Support Border Security. Her...
CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign...
Tipsheet

Trump Blasts Kamala's Hitler Comparisons and 'Toxic' Campaign

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 23, 2024 4:45 PM
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

As the remaining days until the presidential election tick down, Vice President Kamala Harris has dropped her campaign of joy and opted for maximum comparisons to Hitler. 

Advertisement

The claim is based on a false story published in The Atlantic on Tuesday. 

Trump is responding by pointing out Democratic Senate candidates are endorsing his record. 

"Kamala Harris’ sinking Campaign has become so TOXIC, that Democrat Senators in four different States are using me in their advertisements, and stating that they are with President Trump on Tariffs, and numerous other things. While it is a great compliment, it is not fair to those Republican Senate Candidates, Bernie Moreno, Dave McCormick, Eric Hovde, and Sam Brown, who are with me all the time," Trump posted on Truth Social. "These Democrats have voted with Crooked Joe Biden almost 100% of the time. They only pretend to be on my side when Elections roll around. OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, WISCONSIN, NEVADA: VOTE FOR BERNIE MORENO, DAVE MCCORMICK, ERIC HOVDE, AND SAM BROWN - THEY ARE THE ONES WHO ARE WITH US!"

Recommended

What Is CBS News Hiding? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harris plans to make her closing argument on the National Mall next week and will frame Trump as a "threat to democracy." 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is CBS News Hiding? Guy Benson
Here's What Kamala Had to Say When Asked About Biden's 'Lock Him Up' Remark Rebecca Downs
CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign Trail Rebecca Downs
Here's the Telemundo Question That Tripped Up Kamala Matt Vespa
Central Park Five: Be Careful What You Sue For Ann Coulter
Here's Why GOP Lawmakers Aren't Surprised by That Treasonous Leak to Iran Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is CBS News Hiding? Guy Benson
Advertisement