Trump Blasts Kamala's Hitler Comparisons and 'Toxic' Campaign

As the remaining days until the presidential election tick down, Vice President Kamala Harris has dropped her campaign of joy and opted for maximum comparisons to Hitler.

Advertisement

Vice President Harris: "It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler...this is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best." pic.twitter.com/WKu4xFXRl8 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2024

The claim is based on a false story published in The Atlantic on Tuesday.

Classic DC swamp playbook. Plant a fake story with a captured journalist/media outlet, then site the fake story in a political attack. Similar to the fabricated Steele dossier story. https://t.co/Zmvc3LHBnb — Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) October 23, 2024

Trump is responding by pointing out Democratic Senate candidates are endorsing his record.

"Kamala Harris’ sinking Campaign has become so TOXIC, that Democrat Senators in four different States are using me in their advertisements, and stating that they are with President Trump on Tariffs, and numerous other things. While it is a great compliment, it is not fair to those Republican Senate Candidates, Bernie Moreno, Dave McCormick, Eric Hovde, and Sam Brown, who are with me all the time," Trump posted on Truth Social. "These Democrats have voted with Crooked Joe Biden almost 100% of the time. They only pretend to be on my side when Elections roll around. OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, WISCONSIN, NEVADA: VOTE FOR BERNIE MORENO, DAVE MCCORMICK, ERIC HOVDE, AND SAM BROWN - THEY ARE THE ONES WHO ARE WITH US!"

Meanwhile, Harris plans to make her closing argument on the National Mall next week and will frame Trump as a "threat to democracy."