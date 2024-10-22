As He Lashes Out Against Trump, Biden Declares 'We Gotta Lock Him Up'

This article has been updated to include a statement from the Trump-Vance campaign.

With the election just two weeks away, President Joe Biden is still being trotted out to campaign for his replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, in her race against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the president uttered what many are referring to as "the quiet part out loud" as he insisted "we gotta lock him up," speaking quite clearly about Trump.

🚨BREAKING: 14 days before the presidential election, Joe Biden calls for the incarceration of Donald Trump:



“We gotta lock him up.”



This is the “tell” as to why the Democrat machine has been feverishly working to imprison Trump. It’s all been intentional. pic.twitter.com/mXK5IfxJlA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 22, 2024

While at a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Biden listed off a parade of horribles as to what Trump would supposedly do if elected back into office.

At one moment that came off as particularly awkward given how Biden stumbled out his remarks, the president went for a rather misleading interpretation of the Trump v. United States decision from July 1.

Trump, according to Biden, "thinks he has a right under the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able, if need be, if he, if that was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who is, he believes to be a threat to him."

"I mean, so, I know this sounds bizarre," Biden acknowledged. It is bizarre, especially because it's a misinterpretation of the decision. In such a case, the Court found that the office of the presidency has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution. The immunity only applies to official acts. "There is no immunity for unofficial acts," the syllabus for such a decision explicitly pointed out.

That didn't stop hysterical leftists, including Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissent, from making all sorts of outlandish claims about what presidents were allowed to do under such a decision.

"It sounds like if I said this five years ago you'd lock me up," Biden said to laughter from some in the crowd. "We gotta lock him up," Biden went on to insist, it being very clear that he was talking about Trump. The audience was all too happy to dutifully applaud. "Politically, I mean," Biden went on to try to clarify, in a much quieter and feebler tone.

Biden's remarks have been a trending topic over X for Tuesday night, with many accounts, including the Trump War Room, warning that Biden is "saying the quiet part out loud."

🚨 Joe Biden just said the quiet part out loud:



"We gotta lock [President Trump] up." pic.twitter.com/nz9UkH7yf4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

President Joe Biden says the quiet part out loud for Democrats about former President Donald Trump: "We gotta lock him up"



He said this just now on the campaign trail in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/63sdel3eyr — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 22, 2024

Democrats: “Trump wants to jail his political enemies!”



Biden: Hold my beer — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2024

These remarks, though particularly recent, are hardly the only concerning ones coming from a top Democrat. For all of these claims from Biden, the Harris-Walz campaign, and fellow Democrats throw out there about how Trump and Republicans would supposedly "weaponize" the Department of Justice (DOJ), it's already happened under the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump has been a main target with a slew of charges against him, but he's not the only one. Ordinary Americans, including concerned parents at school board meetings and peaceful pro-lifers have been targeted by the Biden-Harris DOJ. Back in April 2022, it was reported that Biden was frustrated about Attorney General Merrick Garland's more "deliberative approach."

The Trump-Vance campaign responded via a statement from National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "Joe Biden just admitted the truth: he and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square. The Harris-Biden Admin is the real threat to democracy. We call on Kamala Harris to condemn Joe Biden’s disgraceful remark," she said.

Democrats have indeed already tried to "lock him up" with the charges against Trump, including from Special Counsel Jack Smith. In the case brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, for which Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts on May 30, Matthew Colangelo, formerly at the top of the Biden-Harris DOJ, was also involved in such a case.