Jennings Calls Out Cheney for One of Her Worst Comments While Campaigning With Kamala

Vice President Kamala Harris has been making an awful lot of use of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on the campaign this week in the final days before the election. An event that was billed as a "town hall" in Royal Oak, Michigan went poorly from the start, as moderator Maria Shriver admitted to the crowd that the audience wouldn't actually get to ask questions, and that she would instead be using "predetermined" ones. There were also many absurd comments that Cheney made at this week's events about Republican voters, including on abortion. Scott Jennings was tackling one of the worst ones during "CNN's NewsNight."

During her Monday appearance alongside Harris in Royal Oak, Michigan, Cheney felt the need to give permission to Republicans that they can vote their "conscience" and vote for the Democratic nominee. She even claimed that "millions of Americans" will do so. This comes as Harris was ranked as the most leftist senator and one of the least bipartisan for 2019.

WATCH: Liz Cheney tells Republicans they should vote for Kamala & "not say a word to anybody."



“There will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5th.”



pic.twitter.com/pu2nkTnPcM

Cheney had gone with that same line of thinking when bringing up abortion as well in trying to speak to "many of us around the country who have been pro-life," at another event in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Such is a topic that the Harris-Walz campaign and Democrats overall are particularly obsessed with. In addressing the issue, Cheney also brought up the same lies that pro-aborts have spread.

After Harris had the audacity to not just claim that we've seen "too much harm, real harm" following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, but offered that "I don’t think that most people who--before the Dobbs decision came down--who had strong opinions about this--I don’t think most people intended that the harm that we’ve seen would have actually happened," Cheney jumped in to add her own thoughts. The former congresswoman claimed, "it's such an important point," as she too spoke for pro-lifers.

"And I think there are many of us around the country who have been pro-life but who have watched what’s going on in our states since the Dobbs decision and have watched state legislatures put in place laws that are resulting in women not getting the care they need," she claimed, offering, "this is not an issue that we’re seeing break down across party lines."

She went on to list examples of medical emergencies from Texas, where it's not the pro-life state laws that are at fault, but rather doctors who aren't providing patients the care that they need. While Cheney had no problem going after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, she conveniently left out how there was some helpful clarification from the Texas Medical Board. Further, a mother's life is protected in all 50 states.

As National Review's Charles C.W. Cooke noted in his takedown of Cheney, even The Guardian, a far-left outlet, took note of Cheney's messaging being at odds when she claimed that Dobbs v. Jackson went too far in overturning Roe v. Wade, thus putting the power back into the hands of the people at the state level.

It's not just conservatives who noticed this, or who took away that message.

After "CNN NewsNation" played of clip of Cheney's remarks and other panelists weighed in with the typical pro-abortion talking points we've heard at length, Jennings calmly offered his rational two cents. Cheney's comments were "shocking," he said, especially with how she supported Trump in the past.

"I find Cheney's statements to be shocking, A, because of the amicus brief, B, she supported Donald Trump for president, a Republican, knowing full well the kinds of judges that he intended to appoint to the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary," Jennings pointed out. "And so, for her to now complain about something that she once strongly supported, sending this back to the political process, either Congress or the states, it is kind of a shocking thing," he continued, reminding what it is that the Dobbs decision actually means.

Trump, Jennings also reminded, is "not running for state representative in any particular state. He is running for president, and he's made his position on this very clear. He's got a very moderate, center-right, long-standing Republican position that goes back to Reagan. He's pro-life. He believes in some moderate limits on weeks. He believes in the three exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother." Trump himself also believes in leaving the abortion issue to the states rather than a national ban.

In one particularly amusing moment of the clip, Jennings remained calm while he stood firm in how Trump supports and has been "a champion" for access to IVF, all while CNN's Catherine Rampell made faces and then hysterically cut in to claim otherwise. Before the segment moved on, Jennings was able to remind that the bill from Democrats to protect IVF that Rampell brought up was "a sham vote."

