The State of the Race From Kamala's Perspective

We're exactly two weeks out from Election Day and the Democrats are anything but confident they've got the presidential race in the bag.

A quick look at Vice President Kamala Harris' X feed shows where her campaign is focused just 14 days until November 5...on pandering.

Advertisement

Donald Trump has disrespected and insulted Latino men and communities. As president, I will invest in them. pic.twitter.com/2ZxaHVMoef — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2024

New polling shows former President Donald Trump handily beating Harris among hispanics and gaining in the national popular vote. Harris is also losing ground on favorability compared to Trump.

Kamala Harris' national popular vote advantage over Donald Trump has narrowed to less than a point for the first time since early August, according the Decision Desk HQ polling average.https://t.co/qiLLy3Gz2D — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 22, 2024

#NEW NATIONAL poll - favorable/unfavorable (registered voters)



🔴 Trump: 52%-47% (+5)

🔵 Harris: 47%-52% (-5)



Gallup | 10/22 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2024

USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows President Trump with a commanding lead among Latinos.



President Trump’s message of safer communities, a stronger economy, and a secure border is resonating with voters of all backgrounds! #MAGA2024 pic.twitter.com/b3WkeZXBT1 — Lisa McClain (@LisaForCongress) October 22, 2024

During an event in Pennsylvania Monday Harris hauled out former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who lost her Wyoming congressional seat in a landslide, to make the case on her behalf. When the crowd asked about questions, they were told inquires were pre-selected.

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney told Republicans they can vote for Kamala Harris and their "conscience" and not tell anybody. "There will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5th." pic.twitter.com/tiNgAVY4T2 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 22, 2024

🚨 The host admits the audience can't actually ask questions at Kamala's fake "town hall" with Loser War Hawk Liz Cheney because the questions are "pre-determined" pic.twitter.com/kccAaN1D5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

The campaign is getting roasted for the move.

Tim Walz out here searching for the Liz Cheney/Taylor Swift/Dick Cheney voter, even though no such person exists.



Jon Stewart wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/0fvs2c5X6g — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 22, 2024

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is being deployed to the Blue Wall in a last ditch effort to win over black men.