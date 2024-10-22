The FBI Makes an Announcement About the Pentagon Leaker
Tipsheet

The State of the Race From Kamala's Perspective

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 22, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're exactly two weeks out from Election Day and the Democrats are anything but confident they've got the presidential race in the bag. 

A quick look at Vice President Kamala Harris' X feed shows where her campaign is focused just 14 days until November 5...on pandering. 

New polling shows former President Donald Trump handily beating Harris among hispanics and gaining in the national popular vote. Harris is also losing ground on favorability compared to Trump. 

During an event in Pennsylvania Monday Harris hauled out former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who lost her Wyoming congressional seat in a landslide, to make the case on her behalf. When the crowd asked about questions, they were told inquires were pre-selected. 

The campaign is getting roasted for the move. 

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is being deployed to the Blue Wall in a last ditch effort to win over black men. 

