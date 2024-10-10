Team Trump Responds to the Latest Biden-Harris Inflation Spike
Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos
VIP
Massachusetts Governor's Commendation Undermines Her Anti-Gun Position
A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy
The Latest Inflation Report Just Dropped
Trump Makes His Position on Another Debate Clear
Watch: Milton Rips Roof Off MLB Stadium
VIP
Anti-Woke Activist Notches Another Win Against Major Company
Auschwitz Diplomacy
Supreme Court Will Not Intervene in Texas 'Emergency Abortion' Case
VIP
Say Goodbye to Majority Leader Schumer? GOP Chances in Senate Are Looking Better...
Horrifying: A Tren de Aragua Gang Member Tried to Recruit American Middle School...
State Senator Ridiculously Compares Trump NYC Rally to Nazis
VIP
Hmm: Does Dems' Internal Polling Show Harris Trailing Trump in a Crucial Swing...
Tipsheet

We're Looking at Another Forecast Change Favoring Republicans in Critical House Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 10, 2024 1:45 PM
https://derrickanderson.com/

With less a month away from Election Day, we're still seeing forecast changes, including in critical House seats. With Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) retiring to run for governor in 2025, it's an open seat for Virginia's 7th Congressional District. While the forecasts once favored Eugene Vindman, the Democratic nominee in his race against Republican Derrick Anderson, Cook Political Report just recently moved the race into the "Toss-Up" column.

Advertisement

Anderson was quick to commemorate the race change, with several posts over X, including a pinned post from Wednesday. 

Anderson has been hitting Vindman for his refusal to participate in televised debates and for relying on fake polls to boost his debate performance in those for which he did participate. There's also been concerns with Vindman's military rank and record. The Republican nominee has appeared to numerous local debates now, while his Democratic opponent has declined to show up. 

Recommended

Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The race change comes as Anderson released a new ad against Vindman, highlighting his claims about his rank as a colonel and having "used weapons on the battlefield."

Vindman has had his own controversies on his own, including and especially when it comes to his sister-in-law, Rachel Vindman doubling down on her jokes about the assassination attempts against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Rachel, and her husband Alexander Vindman, who is the candidate's twin brother, both made the political violence directed against Trump about themselves. 

Cook Political Report also had good news for incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, as his race moved from "Toss-Up" to "Lean Republican."

Advertisement

 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy Leah Barkoukis
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Improbable Working-Class Class Heroes Kurt Schlichter
Breathtaking: Kamala Just Cut Trump's Closing Campaign Ad for Him Guy Benson
Team Trump Responds to the Latest Biden-Harris Inflation Spike Katie Pavlich
Kamala's Attempt to Look Like a Crisis Manager Just Imploded Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement