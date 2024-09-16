Does the Family Who Helped Impeach Trump Want Him Dead?

In January 2020, Alexander Vindman played a central role in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump by presenting himself as a "whistleblower" to congressional Democrats. Vindman claimed the president had an "inappropriate" phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Biden family corruption in the eastern European country.

After the second assassination attempt of Trump on Sunday Vindman's wife, Rachel Vindman, tweeted, "No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon."

The Vindman family is now openly mocking President Trump over nearly being killed, and then doubling down by mocking anyone decent enough to be concerned about Trump’s wellbeing.



🦗 from @YVindman @AVindman and @vademocrats



Vindman's brother, Eugene Vindman, is running for U.S. Congress in Virginia's 7th district. He's refusing to condemn the statement made by his sister-in-law. His Republican opponent and former U.S. Army Green Beret Derrick Anderson, has taken notice.

“My opponent has now refused to condemn the horrible statements by his family members and political advisors. In fact, the Vindman family has actually doubled and tripled down on their hateful rhetoric and are now justifying the second failed assassination attempt on Trump. A dangerous precedent," Anderson released in a statement. "While my opponent is failing the leadership and decency test as we speak, I will always stand up to do what is right for this district — my home, the place that raised me. The American people must be our priority over partisan politics right now.”