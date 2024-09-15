Sister-in-Law, Twin of House Dem Candidate Have Wild Responses to Assassination Attempt Against Trump

This article has been updated to include posts from Alexander Vindman, the twin brother of Eugene Vindman, who is running for Congress to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

As Townhall has been covering, there was a second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on Sunday. Not long after news of shots fired near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida came out, Rachel Vindman cracked jokes about yet another attempt on Trump's life. She even doubled down when she was rightfully scorned for her response to political violence. Vindman is the sister-in-law of Eugene Vindman, the Democratic nominee in the race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

"No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon," Vindman joked, referring to the first assassination attempt against Trump in July, when his ear was hit. One man, Corey Comperatore, was shot and killed at that July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The post came in at 3:16pm, less than an hour after a statement went out from the Trump campaign that "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity."

Vindman was ratioed by over 23,000 replies and over 3,000 quoted reposts taking issue with her post. Amy Curtis at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best responses.

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

"Sorry you’re triggered," Vindman then said in a subsequent post, as she added laugh emojis. "I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit," she added about the second assassination attempt.

Sorry you’re triggered.



🤣🤣🤣



I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit 🫶🏻 — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

In addition to the thousands of quoted replies, many took and posted screenshots of Vindman's post, including Derrick Anderson, the Republican nominee in the House race.

"Violence against any elected official should never be celebrated or dismissed. This is now the second assassination attempt on former President Trump in a few weeks. Our country needs to continue to work to come together, as one, and be united against the challenges we face both at home and abroad," Anderson said in a statement. "My opponent, Yevgeny Vindman, has called for lowering the political temperature of this country — so will he denounce these terrible statements from his family member and supporter?"

Violence against any elected official should never be celebrated or dismissed. This is now the second assassination attempt on former President Trump in a few weeks. Our country needs to continue to work to come together, as one, and be united against the challenges we face both… pic.twitter.com/IIXDBHSjc9 — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) September 15, 2024

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) certainly took notice of Rachel Vindman's rhetoric.

"Instead of hiding, Eugene Vindman must condemn this inflammatory rhetoric immediately. His silence can only be taken as agreement with Rachel Vindman’s rhetoric," NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement for Townhall.

Shortly before publication, the Democratic nominee for the House race posted about the assassination attempt, though he did not address his sister-in-law's posts. As was the case with a post from House Minority Leader's Hakeem Jeffries' (D-NY), Vindman mentioned "political violence," though he failed to mention Trump by name.

Anderson once more asked if his opponent would "denounce her statements?" Bolar also posted that such a post from the Democratic candidate "means nothing to #VA07 until he condemns Rachel."

I am deeply disturbed by yet another attempt of political violence in our nation.



I am grateful that no one is hurt, and thankful for the law enforcement agents who acted bravely and swiftly in the line of duty. — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) September 15, 2024

That’s all well and good @YVindman, but your sister-in-law is actively joking and making light of the second assassination attempt on Trump. Will you show the leadership needed during this time and denounce her statements? https://t.co/e7hWt0LXaP — Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) September 15, 2024

Until @YVindman condemns Rachel Vindman's inflammatory tweets, we can only assume he agrees with what she said.



This tweet means nothing to #VA07 until he condemns Rachel. https://t.co/IDOax8xvFL pic.twitter.com/UWkrTVjwYD — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) September 15, 2024

Not long after, Eugene Vindman's twin brother, Alexander Vindman, who is married to Rachel Vindman, posted about the assassination attempt. Not only did he not condemn his wife's posts, he still continued to call out Trump and made himself out to be the victim.

Alexander Vindman isn't the only one to put the onus on Trump. As Sarah covered earlier on Sunday, MSNBC blamed the Republican nominee for being targeted by yet another assassin.

Donald Trump can really reduce the temperature for the remainder of the election and condemn political violence of any stripe. He can start by telling his supporters it is not okay to call in bomb threats against Haitians and attack immigrants or political opponents. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 15, 2024

My family has been the target of politically motivated harassment, intimidation, and retaliation. It ended my and @YVindman ‘s military careers. Trump should be disqualified from office just based on his harassment and incitement of violence. https://t.co/hfWBx3yy3H — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 15, 2024