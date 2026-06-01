Doug Burgum Schools CNN on What the Real D.C. Clean Up Scandal Should Be

For Democrats, the decline of our cities and our nation is a choice. It's a choice they willingly, consistently, and continually make. It only impacts the little guy, of course. When snow blanketed New York City earlier this year and trash piled up in the streets, the roads around Gracie Mansion, where socialist Zohran Mamdani lives in luxury, were nice and clean.

Advertisement

President Trump has done an incredible job cleaning up D.C. This writer knows several people who've been to the city recently, and they all remarked at how clean the streets are, the absence of the homeless, and the missing graffiti. But for Democrats, they want us to be scandalized that President Trump is using revenue from the National Parks to fix up the National Mall, which is part of the National Park system.

Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior, went on CNN to point out to Dana Bash what the actual scandal in all this really is: why Democrats let D.C. go to seed in the first place.

There is no scandal in cleaning up monuments and fountains in our nation’s capital. The real scandal is letting them fall into disrepair in the first place.



Thanks to @POTUS, those days are over. We’re Making D.C Safe and Beautiful for everyone. pic.twitter.com/QGoi7j6tCw — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) May 31, 2026

"The real scandal is not about that we're fixing up monuments, we're making this capital beautiful again," Burgum said. "The scandal should be how in the world did we let our capital fall into such disrepair? How did we fall into such a spot where celebrating American patriotism became partisan?

He also educated Bash on the reflecting pool repairs.

"We are getting the thing fixed," Burgum said. "The New York Times also wrote 12 years ago that the Obama administration spent more money, the reflecting pool was closed for two years, it never worked. That thing, even right now, when we took this project over was leaking 45,000 gallons of water a day, 16 million gallons a year, because the thing never worked. And they spent more money and it was closed for two years."

"Everybody should be celebrating President Trump getting a project done ... ten times faster at a fraction of the cost of the previous administration," Burgum continued, "there was no outrage then. There should be outrage."

I’ve worked on DC fountains my entire life. It’s sad to see them decline over the last two decades. It was amazing to bring these fountains back up and the projects were the most efficient government jobs I have ever worked on. pic.twitter.com/G9W4SSGdzT — TagNBag (@TagnBags) June 1, 2026

There was no reason not to do this, save for the Democrats' hatred of America and their wish to see our great nation decline and fold under the weight of crime and decay. Now that President Trump is cleaning up their messes, the Democrats are calling it a vanity project, a waste of money, and a scandal.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.