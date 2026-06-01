Doug Burgum Schools CNN on What the Real D.C. Clean Up Scandal Should Be

So, Nancy Mace's Gubernatorial Hopes Might've Been Nuked From Orbit...
So, Nancy Mace's Gubernatorial Hopes Might've Been Nuked From Orbit...
Chuck Schumer Really Doesn't Want to Compensate Victims of Government Abuse
Chuck Schumer Really Doesn't Want to Compensate Victims of Government Abuse
Senate Candidates Face Perjury Allegations for Election Rigging Scheme
Senate Candidates Face Perjury Allegations for Election Rigging Scheme
Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff
Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff
Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of the Trump Kennedy Center
Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of...
VIP
Study Shows Massive Support for Self-Defense, Recreational Shooting
Study Shows Massive Support for Self-Defense, Recreational Shooting
Nick Shirley Questions What CA Dems Have to Hide as 'The Stop Nick Shirley Act' Advances
Nick Shirley Questions What CA Dems Have to Hide as 'The Stop Nick...
Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists' Own Propaganda Machine
Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists'...
Spencer Pratt Leads Karen Bass Ahead of LA's Primary Election
Spencer Pratt Leads Karen Bass Ahead of LA's Primary Election
Goodbye Pride Month, Hello Nuclear Family Month
Goodbye Pride Month, Hello Nuclear Family Month
She's Back? Janet Mills Hints at Last-Ditch Shake Up in Maine Senate Race
She's Back? Janet Mills Hints at Last-Ditch Shake Up in Maine Senate Race
This Wacky Congresswoman Just Demanded an 'Underground Railroad for Abortion'
This Wacky Congresswoman Just Demanded an 'Underground Railroad for Abortion'
VIP
Inside the Republicans' Fight to Keep Maine’s Senate Seat Red
Inside the Republicans' Fight to Keep Maine’s Senate Seat Red
Iran Claims It Stopped Talking With The United States. Trump Isn't Worried.
Iran Claims It Stopped Talking With The United States. Trump Isn't Worried.
Tipsheet

Doug Burgum Schools CNN on What the Real D.C. Clean Up Scandal Should Be

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 3:00 PM
Doug Burgum Schools CNN on What the Real D.C. Clean Up Scandal Should Be
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

For Democrats, the decline of our cities and our nation is a choice. It's a choice they willingly, consistently, and continually make. It only impacts the little guy, of course. When snow blanketed New York City earlier this year and trash piled up in the streets, the roads around Gracie Mansion, where socialist Zohran Mamdani lives in luxury, were nice and clean.

Advertisement

President Trump has done an incredible job cleaning up D.C. This writer knows several people who've been to the city recently, and they all remarked at how clean the streets are, the absence of the homeless, and the missing graffiti. But for Democrats, they want us to be scandalized that President Trump is using revenue from the National Parks to fix up the National Mall, which is part of the National Park system.

Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior, went on CNN to point out to Dana Bash what the actual scandal in all this really is: why Democrats let D.C. go to seed in the first place.

"The real scandal is not about that we're fixing up monuments, we're making this capital beautiful again," Burgum said. "The scandal should be how in the world did we let our capital fall into such disrepair? How did we fall into such a spot where celebrating American patriotism became partisan?

He also educated Bash on the reflecting pool repairs.

"We are getting the thing fixed," Burgum said. "The New York Times also wrote 12 years ago that the Obama administration spent more money, the reflecting pool was closed for two years, it never worked. That thing, even right now, when we took this project over was leaking 45,000 gallons of water a day, 16 million gallons a year, because the thing never worked. And they spent more money and it was closed for two years."

Recommended

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP DOUG EMHOFF HOMELESSNESS WASHINGTON

"Everybody should be celebrating President Trump getting a project done ... ten times faster at a fraction of the cost of the previous administration," Burgum continued, "there was no outrage then. There should be outrage."

There was no reason not to do this, save for the Democrats' hatred of America and their wish to see our great nation decline and fold under the weight of crime and decay. Now that President Trump is cleaning up their messes, the Democrats are calling it a vanity project, a waste of money, and a scandal.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Check Out Who Zohran Mamdani Picked to Be NYC Sheriff Amy Curtis
Here's What We Know About the Federal Judge Trying to Stop Renovations of the Trump Kennedy Center Amy Curtis
Nick Shirley Questions What CA Dems Have to Hide as 'The Stop Nick Shirley Act' Advances Dmitri Bolt
Well, That Thing Democrats Worried Could Happen Regarding Jill Biden's Book …Has Happened Matt Vespa
The Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Is Tomorrow and the Election Shenanigans Have Already Begun Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement