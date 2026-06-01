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Tipsheet

Goodbye Pride Month, Hello Nuclear Family Month

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 01, 2026 3:15 PM
Goodbye Pride Month, Hello Nuclear Family Month
AP Photo/George Walker IV

As pride parades and LGBTQ madness sweep the nation during the month of June, Governor Bill Lee (R-TN) is fighting back. Today, Lee signed a resolution declaring June 'Nuclear Family Month' for the state of Tennessee. 

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CONSERVATISM PARENTAL RIGHTS TENNESSEE LGBTQ+

The resolution describes the nuclear family as "God's design" for familial structure, and a building block of society that helped to establish a prosperous America. 

Lee's move is a direct rejection of the celebration of "Pride Month," which originated in the NYC Stonewall Riots 56 years ago. 

"Tennessee's values do not align with the humanistic, globalist ideologies of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and like-minded organizations that fight for population control through promoting sterilization and abortion practices." Lee's resolution says it is Tennessee's responsibility to uplift, protect, and support values that help it prosper, standing up to more than half a century of states and entire organizations promoting the opposite. 

Thank you, Governor Lee, for providing a glimmer of hope among a sea of children's pride parades and drag queen story times. 

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Conservatives must continue defending traditional values like the Nuclear Family to ensure America continues to thrive, even in the face of adversity and evil. 

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