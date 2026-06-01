Goodbye Pride Month, Hello Nuclear Family Month

As pride parades and LGBTQ madness sweep the nation during the month of June, Governor Bill Lee (R-TN) is fighting back. Today, Lee signed a resolution declaring June 'Nuclear Family Month' for the state of Tennessee.

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Tennessee has a change of plans for the month of June, which is often observed nationally as Pride Month. Instead, this year marks the first year of "Nuclear Family Month" in Tennessee. Learn more about the change, and see which other state is observing something other than Pride… pic.twitter.com/fpvxvJ0AGB — Country Rebel (@countryrebel) June 1, 2026

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed a resolution declaring June as "Nuclear Family Month" instead of Pride month.



Happy Nuclear Family Month, Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/5aiMK1bnXO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2026

🚨 AWESOME! Instead of Pride Month, Tennessee has just began "NUCLEAR FAMILY Month" after signature from Gov. Bill Lee



LFG, no more LGBTQ insanity!



"WHEREAS, the nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife, and any biological, adopted, or fostered children, is God's… pic.twitter.com/48f39zgqdj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

In Tennessee, we recognize June as Nuclear Family Month.



God was clear about His design for humanity, and I’m grateful to live in a state that celebrates and supports that foundation. pic.twitter.com/yjN00bMozr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 1, 2026

The resolution describes the nuclear family as "God's design" for familial structure, and a building block of society that helped to establish a prosperous America.

Lee's move is a direct rejection of the celebration of "Pride Month," which originated in the NYC Stonewall Riots 56 years ago.

"Tennessee's values do not align with the humanistic, globalist ideologies of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and like-minded organizations that fight for population control through promoting sterilization and abortion practices." Lee's resolution says it is Tennessee's responsibility to uplift, protect, and support values that help it prosper, standing up to more than half a century of states and entire organizations promoting the opposite.

Thank you, Governor Lee, for providing a glimmer of hope among a sea of children's pride parades and drag queen story times.

𝐀 𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐀 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊



Per a public schedule obtained by Libs of TikTok: 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐌. 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲… pic.twitter.com/XbsryRD8yw — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) June 1, 2026

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This is insane...



Boston Public Library (@BPLBoston) is hosting NINETEEN drag queen story time events for CHILDREN during Pride Month.



THESE are three drag queens who will be reading to YOUR children.



They mock Jesus's crucifixion, post hyper-s*xualized photos, and perform lap… pic.twitter.com/m3uUdz0Dmw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

Conservatives must continue defending traditional values like the Nuclear Family to ensure America continues to thrive, even in the face of adversity and evil.

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