Tipsheet

Tesla 'Global Day of Action' Leads to Arrests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 29, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Federal authorities are on high alert as tensions rise over the so-called "Global Day of Action" planned by anti-Tesla activists following a wave of nationwide violence that has already led to several arrests. This coordinated effort appears to send a crystal-clear message of opposition to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with demonstrators targeting the company’s operations and leadership. The escalating unrest raises concerns about the growing influence of radical groups who are willing to disrupt public order in their crusade against one of America’s most successful entrepreneurs. 

The group is a decentralized grassroots movement committed to protesting Tesla for as long as Musk continues undermining government agencies such as USAID. The “Tesla Takedown” protests come in response to the widespread cuts Musk has made to the federal government and spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Organizers have also called on individuals to sell their Tesla stocks to "tank" it. 

There are planned rallies at more than 200 Tesla locations throughout the United States, which is half of the showrooms and galleries worldwide. The U.S. alone has only 276 dealerships. 

“Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup," organizers of the protests said. 

“We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly,” they wrote on their website, stressing that the protests would be peaceful. 

However, in a counter-protest in New Jersey, more than 300 President Donald Trump and Musk supporters showed up to oppose the “Day of Rage” against Tesla. 

