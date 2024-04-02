Why Is the Biden White House Defending Al Jazeera?

During Monday's daily briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre defended Qatari owned Al Jazeera. She did this despite evidence "reporters" for the "news" organization participated in the October 7 massacre and deliberately make up stories to inflame the Arab world against Israel.

White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre says the U.S. is 'concerned'' by Knesset move to shut down Al Jazeera pic.twitter.com/ehSIRXbfiH — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 1, 2024

Yes, it's true, we have ANOTHER Al Jazeera "journalist" who loves terrorism. He loves it so much, in fact, that he actually participated in the October 7th massacre pic.twitter.com/BAAA9DLdDk — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 13, 2024

On Monday night Israel banned the organization from operating inside the country, prompting Al Jazeera to release a defensive statement.

"In an escalating move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a frantic campaign against Al Jazeera, accusing it of harming Israel’s security, actively participating in the October 7 attack, and inciting against Israeli soldiers. Al Jazeera Media Network condemns these statements and sees as nothing but a dangerous ludicrous lie," the organization released in a statement. "The network stresses that this latest measure comes as part of a series of systematic Israeli attacks to silence Al Jazeera, including the assassination of its correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, the killing of its journalists Samer AbuDaqqa and Hamza AlDahdouh, the bombing of its office in Gaza, the deliberate targeting of a number of Al Jazeera journalists and their family members, and the arrest and intimidation of its correspondents in the field."

Last week the network published a fake story claiming Israeli soldiers were raping women inside a Gaza hospital. It wasn't true and was deleted.

Al Jazeera has admitted that a story accusing Israeli soldiers of perpetrating rape against women during the IDF’s latest excursion against Hamas at Shifa Hospital that they circulated is nothing but a lie.



Al Jazeera columnist and former director Yasser Abuhilalah also tweeted,… pic.twitter.com/CjdfkhkaJV — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 25, 2024

Al Jazeera's IDF rape allegations in Gaza highlight a key question: Are fabricated stories against Israel exceptions or part of propaganda strategies by Al Jazeera and Hamas?



(Some language has been edited to avoid censorship on other social media platforms). pic.twitter.com/kPi0oMXvmU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 30, 2024

In the past, the United States has heavily scrutinized foreign media organizations for ties to terrorism -- including implementing sanctions against them.

Obvious questions to the White House:



Does Al Manar get free speech?



Does Al Aqsa TV?



What about IRIB?



They are all subject to US sanctions.



A foreign entity that provides material support to terrorism, even if it calls itself a media organization, is still a supporter of… https://t.co/Clv177AWlr — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 2, 2024

#Israel banned Al-Jazeera? Good!

Now let’s shut down this antisemitic, Islamist and hate-spewing, Hamas mouthpiece. — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) April 1, 2024

