Women Are Being Punched in the Face All Over New York City
Is This NYT Columnist Serious About This Piece About Trump and Easter?
This New Jersey City Is the Site of a Modern-Day Jewish Pogrom
Joe Biden Turns Trans Day of Visibility Into a Political Disaster
LSU Walked Away During the National Anthem Before Their Elite Eight Showdown With...
Biden Admin 'Looks Forward' to Working With Palestinian Authority Despite Security Force T...
House Lawmakers Want to Put Donald Trump's Name on Major Airport
Is Corporate America Turning on DEI?
RFK Jr.'s Campaign Says It Has Collected Enough Signatures to Qualify for This...
Shakira Says What a Lot of People Thought About the 'Barbie' Movie
If You Thought NYC's Efforts to Stop Subway Crime Were Bad, Wait Until...
Surprise: Team Biden Has Reportedly Lost Its 'Sense of Urgency' About...
Illegal Alien Who Encouraged Others to Invade American Homes Arrested by ICE
In Letting Corporate America Manipulate Him Over PA Deal, Biden Doesn’t Exactly Have...
Tipsheet

Why Is the Biden White House Defending Al Jazeera?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 02, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During Monday's daily briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre defended Qatari owned Al Jazeera. She did this despite evidence "reporters" for the "news" organization participated in the October 7 massacre and deliberately make up stories to inflame the Arab world against Israel. 

Advertisement

On Monday night Israel banned the organization from operating inside the country, prompting Al Jazeera to release a defensive statement. 

"In an escalating move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a frantic campaign against Al Jazeera, accusing it of harming Israel’s security, actively participating in the October 7 attack, and inciting against Israeli soldiers. Al Jazeera Media Network condemns these statements and sees as nothing but a dangerous ludicrous lie," the organization released in a statement. "The network stresses that this latest measure comes as part of a series of systematic Israeli attacks to silence Al Jazeera, including the assassination of its correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, the killing of its journalists Samer AbuDaqqa and Hamza AlDahdouh, the bombing of its office in Gaza, the deliberate targeting of a number of Al Jazeera journalists and their family members, and the arrest and intimidation of its correspondents in the field."

Recommended

CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last week the network published a fake story claiming Israeli soldiers were raping women inside a Gaza hospital. It wasn't true and was deleted. 

In the past, the United States has heavily scrutinized foreign media organizations for ties to terrorism -- including implementing sanctions against them. 

Advertisement

"

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Women Are Being Punched in the Face All Over New York City Matt Vespa
Shakira Says What a Lot of People Thought About the 'Barbie' Movie Leah Barkoukis
Is Corporate America Turning on DEI? Leah Barkoukis
Is This NYT Columnist Serious About This Piece About Trump and Easter? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Advertisement