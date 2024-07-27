There's Been Another Fatal Attack on Israel

Israel is facing another “all-out-war” after Hezbollah reportedly terrorists fired a rocket at the Israeli Druze Arab village of Majdal Shams, where at least ten people were killed, including children.

However, Hezbollah has denied the allegations, saying that “it has no connection to the incident at all and categorically denies all false allegations.”

According to Israel’s Channel 13, a rocket hit a field where children ages ten to twelve were playing soccer, resulting in fatal wounds.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said that the death toll is expected to rise as 30 people were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

The military is investigating why it failed to intercept the projectile. Top IDF brass are currently holding assessments on the attack, the deadliest by Hezbollah amid the ongoing skirmishes on the northern border, and will determine a response against the terror group. “There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines,” Katz tells Channel 12 news. “We are facing an all-out war.” “I have no doubt that we’ll pay a cost,” he adds, but insists Israel will exact an even higher cost from Hezbollah. Via the Israel Times.

Israel said it has identified “approximately 30 projectiles” crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the attack as “the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7.”

The terrible and shocking disaster in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the north of Israel is truly heartbreaking. There are no words that can comfort the families of the young victims who lost their lives through no fault of their own.



Hezbollah, armed and funded by Iran,… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 27, 2024