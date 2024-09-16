Jennings Has a Message for Those Complaining About 'Both Sides' After Trump Assassination Attempt

On Sunday, a second assassination attempt took place against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. It was rhetoric from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media that incited such an attempt on the Republican nominee's life, as the Trump-Vance campaign highlighted in a long list of examples sent out on Monday. Also on Monday, CNN commentator Scott Jennings shared his thoughts to counteract the narrative from Democrats and the media, which is that it's supposedly a "both sides" issue.

As he made clear we're living in "unprecedented" and "crazy" times, Jennings pointed out "I know everybody is talking today about all the rhetoric in this country, and what are we going to do to fix it going forward."

"Folks, it's too late. It's too late, in my opinion, because all the rhetoric about Donald Trump over the last several years that he is a threat to democracy that the country will come to an end if he gets elected president again," Jennings continued, as he mentioned how the media blamed Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio. The governor made clear that such threats were hoaxes. "Well, if you have believed that over the weekend, then how can you not believe that the rhetoric leading up to today is not somehow responsible for the fact that this man has now survived two assassination attempts," Jennings asked.

As Jennings pointed out he is "extremely concerned for [Trump's] safety," he also noted he has "no level of confidence and anybody is prepared to do it" when it comes to the need for the nation to "calm down."

That was when host Rahel Solomon tried to cut in, claiming "but the rhetoric is on both sides," prompting Jennings to became even more passionate in his remarks.



"They have tried to kill this man twice. Okay? He got shot in the ear, and this guy was sitting up sharp outside of a golf course to try to kill him this weekend. And I know, after something like this happens, it's very fashionable to talk about rhetoric on both sides. Donald Trump is the target. Okay? He is the current target. And it's happening and it's happened again," Jennings reminded.

He also called on a discussion about losing elections, especially how Democrats and their rhetoric about Trump. "What I want Democrats to do, honestly, is to say, it's okay. Like, if Donald Trump wins, democracy will not end. The Constitution will not end. We're not going to live in a dictatorship. There will not be a bloodbath. All the things they say that are totally fabricated, to me, it would be a good day to stop doing that," Jennings offered.

It was an argument he stressed again later in the segment, after speaking about how "we have a culture of fear in politics." Thus, Jennings added, "the most important thing that could possibly happen, in my opinion, is for everybody to agree, especially Democrats that the country is not going to be irreparably damaged if Democrats lose that where Constitution is not going to go away, democracy is not going to come to an end."



Jennings also once more reminded viewers of the false claims that Democrats have made, should Trump be elected again. "There will be no bloodbath. There will be no dictatorship on day one, which they all say all day long on this network and others. If everyone could just agree that that kind of hyperbolic statement will not take place anymore and that it's not been true every time it's been said, that would be a step in the right direction."

Towards the end of the segment, Jennings also focused on worries for Trump, as he noted that he's "very concerned about Trump's safety. I mean, he-- obviously, if he goes outside, he is in danger, and I don't know what to do about it."

