Iranian Hackers Tried to Share Hacked Trump Campaign Info With Biden Campaign

Matt Vespa
September 18, 2024 10:15 PM
In July, someone breached the Trump campaign’s servers and tried giving the privileged internal communications to Politico. The Washington Post and The New York Times were also approached. This person, named “Robert,” obtained emails, memos, and a complete dossier of JD Vance. The Trump campaign revealed in August that they were hacked and alleged Iranian hackers were behind this operation. The latter was later confirmed by US intelligence. 

We’ve learned from The Associated Press that these hackers tried to entice the Joe Biden campaign with their newfound data plunder. Still, it’s unknown if anyone on the president’s team responded to their overtures. Biden quit the race on July 21 amid a disastrous CNN debate against Trump, which led to a party-wide rebellion against the sitting president, a brutal reminder of the Biden presidency’s overt weakness—even Nancy Pelosi knew that the president’s political operation was beatable. The Kamala Harris campaign denies ever knowing about the hacked campaign materials, but what did the Biden team do? 

Iranian hackers sought to interest President Joe Biden’s campaign in information stolen from rival Donald Trump’s campaign, sending unsolicited emails to people connected to the Democratic president in an effort to interfere in the 2024 election, the FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday. 

There’s no evidence that any of the recipients responded, officials said, preventing the hacked information from surfacing in the final months of the closely contested election. 

The hackers sent emails in late June and early July to people who were associated with Biden’s campaign before he dropped out. The emails “contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails,” according to a U.S. government statement.

The announcement is the latest effort to call out what officials say is Iran’s brazen, ongoing work to interfere in the 2024 election, including a hack-and-leak campaign that the FBI and other federal agencies linked last month to Tehran. The Justice Department has been preparing charges in that breach, The Associated Press has reported. 

Tehran wants the Democrats to win. We have an actual case of election interference from a foreign government’s intelligence apparatus, with concrete evidence of such an operation, and the media’s reaction is beyond muted. It’s not the Russians and has nothing to do with helping Trump. Therefore, it’s not a story. We have Iranian collusion happening to help Democrats win the 2024 race. I thought such activities were anathema and something that is a top-notch national security risk—I heard that pervasively when the media was neck-deep in the Russian collusion hoax. Where is everyone? Will CNN and MSNBC have the usual deep-state clowns on to discuss how Iran’s election meddling is troublesome, or nah? 

We all know the answer to that: election meddling is not a big deal if Russia isn’t the main culprit. If it helps the Democrats, it gets a shoulder shrug. 

What a crock.

