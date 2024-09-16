Does the Family Who Helped Impeach Trump Want Him Dead?
RNC Achieved Yet Another Election Integrity Victory in Pennsylvania
There It Is: The FBI Knew About Trump's Assassin Since 2019
There's a Glaring Question About the Latest Trump Assassin
There Is Fierce Competition in the Press Over Who Offers the Worst Trump...
Does That Iowa Poll Bring As Much Bad News for Trump As We're...
Trump Survived a Second Assassination Attempt. Here's How Democrats Reacted.
Did Taylor Swift's Endorsement of Kamala Harris Backfire?
Sherrod Brown Donor: Trump Brought Assassination Attempt on Himself
Hakeem Jeffries Is Right Back to the Usual Following Assassination Attempt on Trump
Trump's Second Would-Be Assassin Charged With...Firearm Offenses
Kamala Can Be Beaten in 49 Days With Campaign Discipline
Exclusive: Former CIA Targeter Sounded Alarm About Would-Be Trump Assassin
Hawley Releases Shocking Whistleblower Report on Major Secret Service Failures
Tipsheet

Will the Media Apologize to Trump and Vance After Bomb Threats in Springfield Turned Out to Be Hoaxes?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 16, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Springfield, Ohio has been in the news over the burden of an influx of Haitians on the residents there, there has also been a concern about alleged bomb threats in recent days. While the mainstream media, especially CNN's Dana Bash, were all too quick to blame former and potentially future President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Republican Gov. Mike DeWine made clear that the 33 bomb threats were "determined to be hoaxes."

Advertisement

During a Monday press briefing, in which he shared other security measures, DeWine made clear that the threats were not only "hoaxes," but that they were blamed on people from "overseas," including "from one particular country."

"So 33 threats, 33 hoaxes. I'll make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all," the governor stated.

The Trump War Room posted a clip of DeWine's remarks and called for an apology for Trump as well as Vance.

Many other users chimed in to share the clip, and this crucial update quickly became a trending topic over X on Monday. 

Recommended

Guess How NBC Is Describing the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Many posts focused on calling for an apology on Trump and Vance. Christopher Rufo also touched upon how threats were coming from another country, referring to it as "direct foreign government interference in the election."

Advertisement

He also called on DeWine to specify which country, noting that "[v]oters have a right to know who is meddling in our election."

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess How NBC Is Describing the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Mia Cathell
There's a Glaring Question About the Latest Trump Assassin Matt Vespa
The GOP Could Sweep the Senate…If We Don’t Screw It Up Kurt Schlichter
We Have to Talk About Friday's Kamala Interview Guy Benson
Does the Family Who Helped Impeach Trump Want Him Dead? Katie Pavlich
There It Is: The FBI Knew About Trump's Assassin Since 2019 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess How NBC Is Describing the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement