Will the Media Apologize to Trump and Vance After Bomb Threats in Springfield Turned Out to Be Hoaxes?

As Springfield, Ohio has been in the news over the burden of an influx of Haitians on the residents there, there has also been a concern about alleged bomb threats in recent days. While the mainstream media, especially CNN's Dana Bash, were all too quick to blame former and potentially future President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Republican Gov. Mike DeWine made clear that the 33 bomb threats were "determined to be hoaxes."

During a Monday press briefing, in which he shared other security measures, DeWine made clear that the threats were not only "hoaxes," but that they were blamed on people from "overseas," including "from one particular country."

"So 33 threats, 33 hoaxes. I'll make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all," the governor stated.

The Trump War Room posted a clip of DeWine's remarks and called for an apology for Trump as well as Vance.

Many other users chimed in to share the clip, and this crucial update quickly became a trending topic over X on Monday.

Many posts focused on calling for an apology on Trump and Vance. Christopher Rufo also touched upon how threats were coming from another country, referring to it as "direct foreign government interference in the election."

He also called on DeWine to specify which country, noting that "[v]oters have a right to know who is meddling in our election."