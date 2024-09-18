Here's the One Thing JD Vance Is Unwilling to Call The New York Times

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) took a blowtorch to The New York Times yesterday in Wisconsin, where he ripped into a reporter for two questions that will not go away: it was about the Haitians in Ohio. Vance and Donald Trump have made this story about immigration front-and-center, which has irked the media to the nth degree. The reporter wondered if there were any lines Vance wouldn’t cross to get his point across. The exchange wasn’t as nasty as Trump’s bouts with the press, but JD did land a haymaker, adding that he would never call The New York Times “a respectable paper.”

JD Vance nukes NYT reporter🔥



JD: "This is the New York Times, don't hold it against them."



NYT: "The paper of record, New York Times. What's something you're willing not to say to make a point?"



JD: "One thing I wouldn't be willing to say is that NYT is a respectable paper." pic.twitter.com/FFrcVMIXtq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 17, 2024

There have been numerous reports of Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, eating people’s pets. Geese and ducks have been eaten as well, but police reports confirm that aspect of the story,

The media have bombarded the Republican vice presidential candidate for peddling what they think is a hoax. The only fraudulent part of this story stems from the bomb threats that were later determined to be done by overseas hoaxers. There are numerous eyewitness accounts of pets being eaten, but the media dismisses it as a myth.

The Ohio Republican said that if only one person were talking about Haitians chopping and grilling the cats, he would let it slide. However, when the number grows to numerous individuals who say the same thing and add that their concerns are being ignored, he, as a sitting US Senator for the Buckeye State, is duty-bound to investigate.

