Trump Trolls Media Over Panic About His 'Dictator for a Day' Remark

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his “dictator for a day” remark, saying he is serious about border security and energy independence.

Advertisement

“[Peter] Baker today in The New York Times said that I want to be a dictator,” Trump said during his keynote address to the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala. “I didn’t say that. I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, right? And I want to drill, drill, drill.”

NEW: Crowd goes nuts after Donald Trump doubles down on his wish to be a “dictator for one day” so he can build the wall and drill for oil.



“The New York Times said that I wanna be a dictator. I didn't say that. I said I wanna be a dictator for one day.”



“You know why I wanted… pic.twitter.com/R2Rd8hayU4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2023

Trump made the initial comment during a Fox News town hall event with Sean Hannity, who asked the 45th president if he would vow to “never abuse power as retribution against anybody.”

The former president promised he would not serve as a dictator except for the first day, when he wanted to “close the border” and “drill, drill, drill.”

Hannity: Now, just to be clear, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody, right?



Trump: Except for day 1. After that, I'm not a dictator pic.twitter.com/jOFrA0MCDx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 6, 2023

Those comments sent shockwaves through liberal media, which saw the remark as confirmation of Trump's impending “authoritarian takeover” if he’s elected.

Others, like Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, urged those upset about Trump's comment to "find a sense of humor."

Trump’s super power is that he’s the most quick witted leader in a generation.



Every grown man hyperventilating about this clip needs to find a sense of humor. I’m pretty sure you can buy them on Amazon. Free two day shipping. pic.twitter.com/MyJwgTLCDb — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 6, 2023



