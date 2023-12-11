Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal
We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on...
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance
'Diversity Hires' And Progressive Hatred Highlight Everything Wrong With Democrats
US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza
Here's What Argentina's Javier Milei Did in First Act as President
Tucker Carlson Unveils His Next Big Project
The Real Dictators
Look Out: Russians Adding Technology to Their Arsenal of Terror
Deranged Democrats Claim Trump Will Be a Dictator
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened...
The Problematic Ousting of Rep. George Santos from Congress
The Frozen Chosen Got Stuck in Munich, of All Places
Why Congress Should Stay Out of the Credit Card Industry
Tipsheet

Trump Trolls Media Over Panic About His 'Dictator for a Day' Remark

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 11, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Matthew Putney

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his “dictator for a day” remark, saying he is serious about border security and energy independence. 

Advertisement

“[Peter] Baker today in The New York Times said that I want to be a dictator,” Trump said during his keynote address to the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala. “I didn’t say that. I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, right? And I want to drill, drill, drill.” 

Trump made the initial comment during a Fox News town hall event with Sean Hannity, who asked the 45th president if he would vow to “never abuse power as retribution against anybody.”

The former president promised he would not serve as a dictator except for the first day, when he wanted to “close the border” and “drill, drill, drill.” 

Recommended

Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Those comments sent shockwaves through liberal media, which saw the remark as confirmation of Trump's impending “authoritarian takeover” if he’s elected. 

Others, like Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, urged those upset about Trump's comment to "find a sense of humor."


Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal Matt Vespa
We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on the Antisemitism Issue Matt Vespa
There Was One Major Detail Missing From the Hunter Biden Indictment Rebecca Downs
The Real Dictators Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement