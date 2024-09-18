Why Is the Acting Secret Service Director Heaping Praise on Mayorkas?
The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying
Iranian Hackers Tried to Share Hacked Trump Campaign Info With Biden Campaign
The New York Times Tried to Bait JD Vance, But He Was Ready...
The Teamsters Just Delivered a Body Blow to Kamala
Viewers Debate If They Should Keep Watching David Muir, and PBS...Questions Election Integ...
Agent 00-Zero
Virginia Democrat Silent As Biden-Harris Border Crisis Creeps Into State
What Did 'Broadband Czar' Harris Do With the $40 Billion Appropriated for Internet?
Politico Points to 'Warning Signs' of Harris-Walz Campaign
This Blue State Just Made a Bombshell Admission Just Months Before the Election
Harris-Walz Want to Take Your Guns Away
A ‘Trans’ Actor Was Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’
Kamala Harris Still Has the Worst Answers on What to Do About Grocery...
Tipsheet

NYT Article on Secret Service's Warning to Trump Golfing Contradicts Acting Director's Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 18, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated on September 15 while golfing in West Palm Beach. The former president’s trip to Trump International Golf Club was not planned, but would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was waiting on the course, hiding in a shrubbery for 12 hours with a rifle and GoPro. A Secret Service agent scouring the perimeter saw the barrel through the foliage and opened fire—Routh fled but was later arrested by local police. 

Advertisement

Yet, The New York Times is reporting that the Secret Service warned Trump about the additional security measures that would need to be undertaken if he were to play golf safely (via NYT): 

The acting director of the Secret Service told former President Donald J. Trump that significant additional security arrangements and planning would be needed if he wanted to continue safely playing golf, according to three people with knowledge of their conversation. 

The agency’s acting director, Ronald L. Rowe Jr., made the recommendation on Monday afternoon at a meeting with Mr. Trump in his office at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and home in Palm Beach, Fla. 

The meeting came just 24 hours after a second apparent assassination attempt on Mr. Trump within just two months. Behind the scenes, tensions between the Trump campaign and the Secret Service had already been escalating. 

Mr. Trump asked Mr. Rowe whether it was safe for him to keep playing golf, one of the people said. Mr. Rowe discussed the difficulties of securing sprawling golf courses near public roads and said some of Mr. Trump’s courses were easier to protect than others, one of the people said. 

Okay, who are these sources? Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe was caught in another lie again because he took a victory lap during this week’s presser, claiming the security plan they set for that golf outing worked. That’s a far cry from the ‘we warned him not to go’ narrative we have cooking up here, another attempt from the establishment press to blame the former president for this recent assassination attempt instead of Mr. Routh, who was 350-500 yards away from the former president. 

Recommended

Agent 00-Zero Ann Coulter
Advertisement

Is someone lying here? Susan Crabtree has more: 

That's definitely not what acting USSS Sec. Ronald Rowe told reporters at his briefing AFTER the meeting. 

He [Routh] emphasized all the Secret Service assets he'd been given, countersnipers, CAT, counter-surveillance units, protective intelligence, and drone teams, (although I learned yesterday the USSS did not have a drone in the sky on Sunday, but had counter-drone assets in place.) 

And they also emphasized all the extra assets to me. 

This is what they said in response to a question about how many assets Trump has when golfing versus Biden has had in the past as a sitting president: 

Anthony Guglielmi to me Monday morning: 

"Former President Trump’s protective posture has been elevated to the highest levels for the Secret Service. Without going into specific numbers. 

Acting Director Ronald Rowe summarized some of the specialty enhancements yesterday at the press conference, including that the former president, now receives counter assault, counter, surveillance, counter, sniper, protective intelligence, and drone teams that supplement his detail. 

Advertisement

Once again, the agency can’t get a story straight.

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Agent 00-Zero Ann Coulter
Politico Points to 'Warning Signs' of Harris-Walz Campaign Sarah Arnold
What Did 'Broadband Czar' Harris Do With the $40 Billion Appropriated for Internet? Sarah Arnold
The New York Times Tried to Bait JD Vance, But He Was Ready With the Perfect Response Matt Vespa
A New Round of Devices Are Blowing Up Hezbollah Terrorists Katie Pavlich
The Teamsters Just Delivered a Body Blow to Kamala Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Agent 00-Zero Ann Coulter
Advertisement