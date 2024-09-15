UPDATE: Trump Safe After 2nd Assassination Attempt On His Life In Two Months

This article has been updated.

Reports say the gunshots were an assassination attempt on Trump. This is the second attempt to assassinate the former president in two months.

According to CNN, Secret Service agents returned fire after several rounds of gunshots went off in the vicinity of Trump. The suspect reportedly fled the area in a vehicle. Local law enforcement stopped the potential suspect and found a semi-automatic rifle, a backpack, and a Go-Pro camera. The suspect is alive and has been taken into custody.

Gunshots near former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida International Golf Club have been reported.

There is not much information available yet, however, reports claim the fired shots were not directed at Trump, but between two individuals outside of the area following a dispute. Trump was reportedly staying at the Florida golf course this weekend. He was put into a "hard room" for protection.

“Sources said that Trump was never in danger and that the shooting happened in an area outside the club that is known for high crime,” according to the New York Post.

Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung confirmed that the former president is safe.