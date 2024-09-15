The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Trump Assassination Attempt Is What You'd...
MSNBC Blames Second Attempted Trump Assassination on... Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 15, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just moments after reports revealed that there had been a second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, MSNBC took the opportunity to blame the incident on none other than Trump himself. 

The far-left network called on the Trump campaign to “tone down the rhetoric” and the “violence” they are accusing him of doing. However, MSNBC suggested it would be "atypical" for the former president to do so. 

The guest on the show urged Republicans and Trump to call for unity following the second assassination attempt in just two months on the 45th president. However, she claimed it would be “fleeting” and the campaign would be back inciting “violence.” 

Social media erupted, calling MSNBC "vile" and "evil."

This comes after reports announced that Secret Service agents had fired four shots after seeing a man carrying an AK-47 near Trump's West Palm Beach Golf Course, where the former president had currently been playing golf.  The man dropped the rifle and took off running and into a vehicle. Local law enforcement stopped the suspect and found a semi-automatic rifle, a backpack, and a Go-Pro camera. The suspect is alive and has been taken into custody. It is still unclear if the gunman fired any shots. 

