MSNBC Blames Second Attempted Trump Assassination on... Trump

Just moments after reports revealed that there had been a second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, MSNBC took the opportunity to blame the incident on none other than Trump himself.

The far-left network called on the Trump campaign to “tone down the rhetoric” and the “violence” they are accusing him of doing. However, MSNBC suggested it would be "atypical" for the former president to do so.

The guest on the show urged Republicans and Trump to call for unity following the second assassination attempt in just two months on the 45th president. However, she claimed it would be “fleeting” and the campaign would be back inciting “violence.”

pic.twitter.com/yIVMlV8FmP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

Social media erupted, calling MSNBC "vile" and "evil."

These people are vile they are agenda, driven puppets to destroy the world — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) September 15, 2024

These people are delusional — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 15, 2024

Talk about not taking accountability! This is the fault of the fake news media and leftists extremists calling him a dictator all the time! — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 15, 2024

All they have to do is look in the mirror.



Their lies, exaggerations, and slander are to blame for this. 💯 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 15, 2024

MSNBC is the enemy of the people. — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) September 15, 2024

We have a democrat rhetoric problem in this country — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 15, 2024

Does anyone close have a friggin’ MIRROR they could use? — Betsy 😎🇺🇸🍊 (@BLovesSoAL) September 15, 2024

This comes after reports announced that Secret Service agents had fired four shots after seeing a man carrying an AK-47 near Trump's West Palm Beach Golf Course, where the former president had currently been playing golf. The man dropped the rifle and took off running and into a vehicle. Local law enforcement stopped the suspect and found a semi-automatic rifle, a backpack, and a Go-Pro camera. The suspect is alive and has been taken into custody. It is still unclear if the gunman fired any shots.