Kamala Harris Was a Trainwreck When Greeting Americans Recently Freed From Russia

They’re back in the United States, folks. Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and Alsu Kurmasheva arrived on American soil earlier this morning. They were freed from Russia in a prisoner exchange. It was a simple event, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greeting the three individuals and their families at Andrews Air Force Base. It’s an easy layup for any administration, and this gruesome twosome botched it.

First, Joe Biden looks gone. The only notable thing about his presence is that we know he’s still alive. Yet, the whole event was weird. Who’s leading the country? Because it’s not Biden. Who’s the president right now, too?

“Greet families for a couple of minutes, then turn towards reporters, then stop talking and Kamala interrupts him. Who is president right now?,” asked commentator Stephen L. Miller.

Then, Kamala went off script and showed why so many people aren’t that high on her behind the scenes.

"This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy,” she said to the press corps.

What a trainwreck.

Biden then got creepy with reporters, saying, “You’re stuck with me as president for awhile, kid. There’s no way out. You got me for at least 90 days or so.”

Can these two not be awkward for one event? Is that even possible? No wonder why this country is rudderless and in a state of chaos—we have two mental invalids at the helm.

Also, we're back to this nonsense again.