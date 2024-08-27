Harris Campaign Flip-Flops on Yet Another Major Issue

It’s been quite the day for the Harris campaign desperately trying to flip-flop on major issues. As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris now claims she supports the border wall. Tuesday brought us yet another flip-flop, this time on electric vehicles (EVs).

The Trump War Room X account shared a copy of an email from Ammar Moussa with the Harris-Walz campaign, on official Harris-Walz letterhead. In addition to smearing Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for his speech in Michigan that day, the email also included a supposed "fact" that certainly looks to be in conflict with the views of the sitting vice president and the Biden-Harris administration.

"Vice President Kamala Harris does not support an electric vehicle mandate," Moussa claimed.

BREAKING: Kamala’s handlers have done another walk back, now claiming that she doesn’t support electric vehicle mandates.



This one is particularly interesting because the government that she is currently working for is trying to convert half of gas cars to electric by 2030. pic.twitter.com/FhfLP8LdV0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 27, 2024

Kamala’s campaign just did a policy walk back for the ages.



Her staffers now claim that she doesn’t support electric vehicle mandates.



But the Biden EPA last March implemented new regulations to convert half of all new car sales to electric by 2030.



They’re now claiming she… pic.twitter.com/FdGrQGgqjZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2024

The Trump War Room noted it's "particularly interesting," and Greg Price highlighted how it's "a policy walk back for the ages." This is especially since the Biden-Harris administration put out a mandate in April of last year to convert over half of gas cars to electric by 2030.

As Leah covered at the time:

The proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulation would set limits on emissions for all types of vehicles and fundamentally transform the auto industry, as manufacturers who do not get in line would face regulatory penalties. Under the proposal, at least 54 percent of new vehicles sold would need to be electric by 2030, while up to 67 percent may need to be electric by 2032. This is more strict than the 50-percent EV figure the auto industry agreed to in 2021.

The administration doubled down earlier this year, but as Townhall has been covering, the administration has also had to contend with the unpopularity of such a mandate.

There's also been failures when it comes to the lack of EV charging stations. The administration threw a whopping $7.5 billion at an investment to build 500,000 new chargers by 2030. As the Federal Highway Administration acknowledged in May, there have only been seven built so far.

That being said, President Joe Biden still bragged about charging stations during his DNC speech last week, the facts be damned.

Joe Biden brags about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.



As of May, $7.5 billion has been spent — and only SEVEN chargers have been built. pic.twitter.com/nd83euSDZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

What makes this supposed "fact" from the Harris-Walz campaign even more outrageous is not merely Harris' role in the Biden-Harris administration, but in the policies she supported while representing California in the U.S. Senate.

The Spectator's Amber Duke made such a point when highlighting how then Sen. Harris cosponsored the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act of 2019. Such a mandate would have required car manufacturers to only sell zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

The Harris campaign is now claiming that she doesn't support an Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate.



When she was a senator, Harris cosponsored the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act of 2019, which contained a requirement for car manufacturers to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2040. pic.twitter.com/nx7BhFfvQz — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) August 27, 2024

In sharing Price's post, Guy also emphasized Harris' support for the Green New Deal, which she supported during her 2020 presidential campaign.

She is also CO-SPONSOR OF THE GREEN NEW DEAL, which she has endorsed as a presidential candidate. https://t.co/X39sl75i2o — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2024

Both Harris' supposed flip-flop on the border wall and EVs are trending topics over X for Tuesday.

Harris has copied other policy positions from Trump and Vance before when it comes to no tax on tips and child tax credits. Those policy positions that are her own, have been rightfully criticized for being communist in nature, especially when it comes to price controls.

The Trump War Room on Tuesday also compiled a list of policy positions she "no [longer] believes."