Harris Campaign Flip-Flops on Yet Another Major Issue

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 27, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s been quite the day for the Harris campaign desperately trying to flip-flop on major issues. As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris now claims she supports the border wall. Tuesday brought us yet another flip-flop, this time on electric vehicles (EVs).

The Trump War Room X account shared a copy of an email from Ammar Moussa with the Harris-Walz campaign, on official Harris-Walz letterhead. In addition to smearing Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) for his speech in Michigan that day, the email also included a supposed "fact" that certainly looks to be in conflict with the views of the sitting vice president and the Biden-Harris administration.

"Vice President Kamala Harris does not support an electric vehicle mandate," Moussa claimed. 

The Trump War Room noted it's "particularly interesting," and Greg Price highlighted how it's "a policy walk back for the ages." This is especially since the Biden-Harris administration put out a mandate in April of last year to convert over half of gas cars to electric by 2030. 

As Leah covered at the time:

The proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulation would set limits on emissions for all types of vehicles and fundamentally transform the auto industry, as manufacturers who do not get in line would face regulatory penalties.  

Under the proposal, at least 54 percent of new vehicles sold would need to be electric by 2030, while up to 67 percent may need to be electric by 2032. This is more strict than the 50-percent EV figure the auto industry agreed to in 2021.

The administration doubled down earlier this year, but as Townhall has been covering, the administration has also had to contend with the unpopularity of such a mandate.

There's also been failures when it comes to the lack of EV charging stations. The administration threw a whopping $7.5 billion at an investment to build 500,000 new chargers by 2030. As the Federal Highway Administration acknowledged in May, there have only been seven built so far.

That being said, President Joe Biden still bragged about charging stations during his DNC speech last week, the facts be damned.

What makes this supposed "fact" from the Harris-Walz campaign even more outrageous is not merely Harris' role in the Biden-Harris administration, but in the policies she supported while representing California in the U.S. Senate. 

The Spectator's Amber Duke made such a point when highlighting how then Sen. Harris cosponsored the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act of 2019. Such a mandate would have required car manufacturers to only sell zero-emission vehicles by 2040. 

In sharing Price's post, Guy also emphasized Harris' support for the Green New Deal, which she supported during her 2020 presidential campaign. 

Both Harris' supposed flip-flop on the border wall and EVs are trending topics over X for Tuesday. 

Harris has copied other policy positions from Trump and Vance before when it comes to no tax on tips and child tax credits. Those policy positions that are her own, have been rightfully criticized for being communist in nature, especially when it comes to price controls

The Trump War Room on Tuesday also compiled a list of policy positions she "no [longer] believes."

