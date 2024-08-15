'You'd Better Believe I'm Still Mad': The Exit From Afghanistan Three Years Later
WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds a Press Conference
We Have Another Brutal Secret Service Stumble
Court Rules That a Fetus Can Be Referred to As ‘Unborn Human Being’...
Beto O’Rourke Claims He Was ‘Surprised’ by Harris’ Vice President Pick
Not All Polls Show Kamala Harris Leading in Key Battleground States
Hackers May Have Stolen Every Americans' Social Security Number
Here's Why This 11-Year-Old Illegal Immigrant Was Arrested
Jordanian Citizen Arrested for Explosives Threats and Attack on Energy Facility in Florida
California Man Who Attacked Police on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 20 Years
New Details: Walz Also Blatantly Lied About His DUI
Tim Walz's Replacement in the National Guard Wrote to Him Years Ago About...
RFK Jr.: I Have 'No Plans' to Endorse Kamala Harris
Harris Campaign Finally Announces a Policy Proposal
Tipsheet

Trump Slams Kamala's Communist Style Price Controls

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 15, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Speaking to reporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump responded to part of Vice President Kamala Harris' economic plan -- which was released to the media earlier in the day -- and categorized it as "communist style" price control. 

Advertisement

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio is also piling on.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has been hammering Harris for inflation on X. 

Recommended

New Details: Walz Also Blatantly Lied About His DUI Guy Benson
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details: Walz Also Blatantly Lied About His DUI Guy Benson
Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
Europe Can Buzz Right Off Kurt Schlichter
WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds a Press Conference Townhall Staff
We Have Another Brutal Secret Service Stumble Matt Vespa
'You'd Better Believe I'm Still Mad': The Exit From Afghanistan Three Years Later Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details: Walz Also Blatantly Lied About His DUI Guy Benson
Advertisement