Trump Slams Kamala's Communist Style Price Controls

Speaking to reporters at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump responded to part of Vice President Kamala Harris' economic plan -- which was released to the media earlier in the day -- and categorized it as "communist style" price control.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kamala's price control proposal is "the Maduro Plan. We call it the Maduro Plan. Something straight out of Venezuela or the Soviet Union. This announcement is an admission that her economic policies have totally failed." pic.twitter.com/lELjd4zHrA— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024
Harris Campaign Finally Announces a Policy Proposal— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 15, 2024
https://t.co/Vujt65ymZ4
Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio is also piling on.
Kamala wants to bring to America the policies of leaders and countries millions of people have fled #PriceControls pic.twitter.com/ab4VxIIQnq— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2024
Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has been hammering Harris for inflation on X.
KAMALA PRICE HIKES: Prices for cereal and bakery products are up 26% since Kamala took office.— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 15, 2024
— Cookies are up 27.3%.
— White bread is up 24.2%.
— Cereal is up 23.5%. pic.twitter.com/SCc0m1M5eh
KAMALA PRICE HIKES: Baking goods prices are up 27.2% since Kamala took office.— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 15, 2024
— Butter is up 30.9%
— Flour is up 37.5%.
— Cooking oil is up 38.3%. pic.twitter.com/ue5jJWLbb6
Recommended
KAMALA PRICE HIKES: Prices for children's food are up 24.1% since Kamala took office.— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 15, 2024
— Baby formula is up 30.1%.
— Elementary school lunches are up 65.5%.
— Apple juice is up 23.2%. pic.twitter.com/1CnAjDhd5y
KAMALA PRICE HIKES: Prices for meat, poultry, and fish are up 23% since Kamala took office.— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 15, 2024
— Bacon and sausage are up 19.5%.
— Lunch meat is up 23.2%.
— Eggs are up 46.8%. pic.twitter.com/4fYiTIGkid
Join the conversation as a VIP Member