Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas
This University Just Paid a Hefty Price After Firing a Professor for Criticizing...
Of Course Progressives Are Mad That Trump Wants Americans to Have More Babies
President Trump Just Exploded on Zelensky
Trump Signals Big Change on China Tariffs
VIP
Some Can Now Get Non-Resident Concealed Carry Permits in This Restrictive State
It's Not Just a Population Crisis
Florida Just Sued This Popular Social Media App
Dems: You Know, This 'Maryland Father' Story Is Political Gold for Us
Watch As David Hogg and Reince Priebus Go At It During ABC News...
VIP
A Horrific New Form of Bullying Using AI Has Emerged
Anti-Israel Sentiment Is Rampant Among Professors at This University, Report Shows
Longtime Democrat Senator Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

Federal Student Loans 'Must Be Paid Back': Education Department Makes Big Announcement About Collections

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 23, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Education Department will resume collecting federal student loans in default next month after a five-year hiatus that began at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Advertisement

“Resuming collections protects taxpayers from shouldering the cost of federal student loans that borrowers willingly undertook to finance their postsecondary education,” the department said in a news release. “This initiative will be paired with a comprehensive communications and outreach campaign to ensure borrowers understand how to return to repayment or get out of default.” 

Collections will resume on Monday, May 5, years after Congress said borrowers should begin to repay their loans. 

“While Congress mandated that student and parent borrowers begin to repay their student loans in October 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration refused to lift the collections pause and kept borrowers in a confusing limbo,” the statement continued. “The previous Administration failed to process applications for borrowers who applied for income-driven repayment and continued to push misguided “on-ramps” and illegal loan forgiveness schemes to win points with borrowers and mask rising delinquency and default rates.”

  • Today, 42.7 million borrowers owe more than $1.6 trillion in student debt.
  • More than 5 million borrowers have not made a monthly payment in over 360 days and sit in default—many for more than 7 years—and 4 million borrowers are in late-stage delinquency (91-180 days). As a result, there could be almost 10 million borrowers in default in a few months. When this happens, almost 25 percent of the federal student loan portfolio will be in default. 
  • Only 38 percent of borrowers are in repayment and current on their student loans. Most of the remaining borrowers are either delinquent on their payments, in an interest-free forbearance, or in an interest-free deferment. A small percentage of borrowers are in a 6-month grace period or in-school. 
  • Currently, almost 1.9 million borrowers have been unable to even begin repayment because of a processing pause put in place by the previous administration. Since August 2024, the Department has not processed applications for enrollment in any repayment plan such as Income-Based Repayment, Income-Contingent Repayment, or PAYE. The Department is currently working with its federal student loan servicers and anticipates processing to begin next month. (Department of Education)

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Rather than have the backs of American taxpayers, the Biden administration “put them on the hook for irresponsible lending,” and Education Secretary Linda McMahon said that ends now. 

“American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” she said in a statement. “The Biden Administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear. Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers. Going forward, the Department of Education, in conjunction with the Department of Treasury, will shepherd the student loan program responsibly and according to the law, which means helping borrowers return to repayment—both for the sake of their own financial health and our nation’s economic outlook.” 

The Education Department said its Office of Federal Student Aid will enlist its partners to help "restore commonsense and fairness" so borrowers repay the loans they willingly undertook, not taxpayers. 

Advertisement

"There will not be any mass loan forgiveness," the department stated. 

Tags: EDUCATION STUDENT LOAN DEBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Dems: You Know, This 'Maryland Father' Story Is Political Gold for Us Guy Benson
President Trump Just Exploded on Zelensky Jeff Charles
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas Jeff Charles
Watch As David Hogg and Reince Priebus Go At It During ABC News Panel Discussion Rebecca Downs
This University Just Paid a Hefty Price After Firing a Professor for Criticizing 'Gender-Affirming Care' Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Michelle Obama Skipped Trump's Inauguration Jeff Charles
Advertisement