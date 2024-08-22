Manhunt Ends for Man Allegedly Threatening to Assassinate Trump

Earlier on Thursday, members of law enforcement were engaged in a manhunt to look for a convicted felon who allegedly threatened to assassinate former and potentially future President Donald Trump while he was in Arizona for campaign events.

That same day, authorities revealed that the suspect, Ronald Lee Syvrud, has been caught. As Fox News reported:

After a manhunt Thursday, Arizona authorities arrested a man they say threatened to kill former President Trump before a planned campaign event in the Copper State. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital it took 66-year-old Ronald Lee Syvrud into custody without incident. He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. local time in Cochise County. Cochise County public information officer Carol Capas told Fox News Digital Syvrud made threatening posts on social media targeting Trump over a period of two days. ... The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that Syvrud was being sought "as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate" but later confirmed that it was Trump specifically. Additional charges against Syvrud are pending. The threat against former President Trump’s life comes after the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month. The sheriff's office told Fox News Digital there are "no known ties to Pennsylvania, and we are working with local, state and federal agencies."

The piece also delves into Syvrud's outstanding warrants, including for DUIs and failure to appear for a DUI, a hit-and-run, and also a felony failure to register as a sex offender.

That Syvrud's threats against the Republican nominee don't appear to be related to the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump is also telling, as it shows how Trump is a potential target from so many sources.

Democrats, including at this week's DNC, continue to go after Trump with their rhetoric, despite President Joe Biden last month saying we ought to lower the temperature. Biden himself is one of the worst offenders in that regard.

Despite such threats against him, Trump still appeared to give remarks in Sierra Vista, Arizona about the crisis at the southern border and to share the stories of Americans who have been victimized by illegal immigrants. He was joined by the relatives of murder victims who also gave remarks. The men who have been charged for such violent crimes are here illegally.

On Friday, Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in Glendale, Arizona. His campaign announced on Thursday evening that he is to be joined by a "special guest." Many are speculating that that person will be Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running for president as an Independent, but is expected to drop out on Friday and possibly even endorse Trump.