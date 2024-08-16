So Much for Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Wants to 'Beat the Hell Out of' Republicans

When former and potentially future President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated last month, President Joe Biden gave an address in which he aptly spoke about "the need for us to lower the temperature in our politics." It looks like the president hasn't been taking his own advice, though. On Thursday, just a little over a month later, he proclaimed that he wanted to "beat the hell out of 'em!"

"Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is," Biden said at an event that was supposed to be about lowering the cost of prescription drugs. To wild applause from the crowd, Biden declared it was to "beat the hell out of 'em!" For good measure, the president even insisted "I mean it!"

Not only did Biden use concerning rhetoric about his political opponents, he also used an oft-repeated Democratic narrative, which has been to fearmonger on Project 2025.

While the Biden-Harris campaign and now the Harris-Walz campaign and Democrats overall have tried to connect the Trump-Vance campaign to Project 2025, it is and always has been under the Heritage Foundation and is separate from the campaign. It's not just Trump and Project 2025 that have confirmed this, but fact-checkers. A fact-check from CNN even revealed that the Harris campaign knew better.

As deceitful as the Project 2025 tactic may be, it looks like Democrats are only ramping up such a narrative. The Hill reported on Thursday morning that House Democrats have actually formed a task force to focus on such ideas from this playbook that they claim are unpopular.

These weren't the only concerning moments from the event, though, which again, was supposed to be about lowering drug prices. Biden referred to Trump as "Donald Dump," which, judging from the crowd reaction and the mainstream media coverage came off as this supposedly clever and planned joke, One can never be too sure, however, with the old and infirm president who was kicked off the ticket.

Biden also struggled mightily to get the words out before he even could get the insult out. He managed to refer to Trump as "the guy we're running against, what's his name, 'Donald Dump' or Donald whatever..."

Biden didn't just have words about Trump, but about his own vice president and the one he endorsed him to replace him as the Democratic nominee: Kamala Harris.

The president struggled to pronounce Harris' first name, and failed miserably. According to the mainstream media, The Washington Post especially, mispronouncing her name is supposedly racist.

Biden is slurring and mispronouncing Kamala's name.



During a moment that the Trump War Room quipped was the "First true thing Biden has said!," Biden claimed "MAGA Republicans in Congress don't want to cut Medicare."

Biden and other Democrats have been making such a claim for years about Medicare and Social Security, despite being fact-checked on the matter.

Biden: "MAGA Republicans in Congress don't want to cut Medicare."



In response to such Thursday's announcement, Elaine Parker, the president of the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF), released a statement that pointed to concerns with such a plan.

"Manipulating the free market rarely ends well and the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to apply government price controls on prescription drugs is no exception. The policy will harm the very seniors it is intended to help by reducing choices, increasing costs, and slowing medical innovation," she shared. "Now, the federal government is using taxpayer dollars to mask its policy mistake ahead of November. Rather than devising a series of smoke and mirrors to hoodwink Americans, policymakers can legitimately improve healthcare by fostering choice, transparency, and competition within the system."

Several columns have also been published for Townhall in recent months about the dangers of such a plan, including Brian McNicoll's "Government Price-Fixing in Pharma Is Making Things Worse" and Ann Marie Buerkle's "Biden’s Made-Up Story About Lowering Drug Costs."