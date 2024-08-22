BREAKING: Manhunt Underway for Potential Trump Assassin in Arizona

Police in Arizona are hunting for a convicted sex offender who allegedly threatened to kill former President Donald Trump.

According to several reports, the man, Ronald Lee Syvrud, is believed to be on the loose in the border region where Trump is scheduled to make remarks on Thursday (via NYP):

Trump will visit Sierra Vista, Arizona — which is in Cochise County — Thursday morning to “address the plague of migrant crime that so-called Border Czar, comrade Kamala Harris has unleashed on America,” he said on Truth Social Wednesday. [...] The border region is a “smuggler’s paradise,” where cartel members and associates scout from the mountaintops to smuggle humans and drugs, presenting a major security concern.

Syrvud, 66, has several outstanding warrants. This includes a DUI in Wisconsin, a hit-and-run in Arizona.

According to the New York Post, he is also sought for failing to register as a sex offender in Arizona.

Sex offender who ‘threatened to kill Trump’ on loose in border region where former president is set to speak https://t.co/8Lmuzjekat pic.twitter.com/Br7EcsCNY4 — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2024

Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told DailyMail that authorities ramped up security “based on the threats made” and added that Trump is speaking “in an open venue.”

“We have zero tolerance for any kind of threats or intents of violence, so we'll find him. He'll go to jail,” Dannels said.

On Truth Social, Trump said that he would discuss “the plague of migrant crime and migrant rape that so-called Border Czar, comrade Kamala Harris has unleashed on America.”

"This nightmare ends, and ends immediately, with our VICTORY in November," he added.