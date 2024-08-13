Trump War Room Has Perfect Response to Harris-Walz Campaign's Reaction to Trump-Musk Conversation

On Monday night, after some delays due to what Elon Musk said was a distributed denial of service attack on the platform, he and former and potentially future President Donald Trump had a conversation over X. As Matt highlighted, the Harris-Walz campaign put out a particularly unhinged response, though it was one that the Trump War Room X account perfectly clapped back at.

Advertisement

"Understandable that Kamala's campaign would find it confusing to listen to a presidential candidate speak off the teleprompter for more than 0 seconds," read such a post, which shared the Harris-Walz statement in a quoted repost.

Understandable that Kamala's campaign would find it confusing to listen to a presidential candidate speak off the teleprompter for more than 0 seconds. https://t.co/FoU2nkZ3uz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

Steven Cheung, who serves as the Trump-Vance communications director, also shared a quoted repost of the statement, as he criticized how "nobody ever puts their name on" these statements.

In another post, he shared a list of questions that Harris should be asked by the press, reminding how it's been 23 days since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

All these statements, yet nobody ever puts their name on them.



Fucking cowards. https://t.co/X5Xdp2gQLo — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 13, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris has not just avoided the press, which has since become a trending topic over X. She's also spoken rather unartfully, just as she recently did when singing the praises of Biden's supposed diplomacy skills in recent weeks. She and the president had been meeting American prisoners who were coming home after being wrongfully detained in Russia.

Musk announced in the early morning hours of Tuesday that there were around 1 billion combined views. He's also posted he'd be "happy" for Harris to join him for a conversation.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The level of entitlement that comes from the Harris-Walz campaign to avoid the press is unreal, and it can't be emphasized enough how unhinged their statements are.

An emailed statement from the Harris-Walz campaign lamented that Musk was, with original emphasis, "using his purchased platform -- one of the largest social media sites in the world -- to spread Trump's unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users." The fundraising email also claimed, underlining their last sentence for further emphasis, that "Musk already ruined Twitter by allowing hate speech and disinformation to flood the platform. Now, Musk is using his vast fortune and broad reach to try to control our democracy."

The statement posted to the Kamala HQ account also went for their oft-used narrative of fearmongering on Project 2025, despite how there is no such connection and it's a talking point that has been debunked at length.

Advertisement

"Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature and not a glitch of his campaign," the statement began by claiming. "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself -- self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024," the statement also went on to read.

Such statements are also hypocritical, though, as Abigail Jackson from Sen. Josh Hawley's office highlighted. While such a statement referred to the conversation as "whatever that was on X.com," the emailed statement referred to the platform by its previous name of Twitter, purposefully refusing to use its new name of X.