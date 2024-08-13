Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview

Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump for almost two hours last night. It was on Twitter, and it got off to a rocky start. While this event was great, this platform can’t handle the volume. Musk said the means test for 8 million people—tens of millions will tune in, guys. Regardless, Trump attacked Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s record, voiced concerns about the country's future, and outlined the many socio-economic issues plaguing the country.

President Trump has now been speaking with Elon Musk for an hour and a half.



They've talked about the economy, the border, foreign policy, artificial intelligence, nuclear war, education, you name it.



Kamala, meanwhile, still has not even released a platform or spoken off… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 13, 2024

ELON: "My track record historically has been moderate. If not moderate, slightly left...this is to people out there who are in the moderate camp...I think you should support Donald Trump for president!"



TRUMP: "Thank you, and, you know, I actually always did think of you as… pic.twitter.com/Z8F3wa2QdC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

TRUMP: "If we were going to suffer another four years like we suffered for the last four years, I'm not sure the country can ever come back."



ELON: "I think that's a very real risk." pic.twitter.com/MBygVYmIYv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

TRUMP: "Kamala wouldn't have this conversation. She can't! Because she's not smart...Biden...? He would've given up in the first half of a question...He would've said where am I? Where am I going?" pic.twitter.com/BMgXdCftUZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

Donald Trump just TORCHED Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 🔥



"Biden is close to vegetable stage...I look at him today on the beach...The guy could barely walk...He can't lift the chair! The chair weight about three ounces! It's meant for children and old people...!



ELON: "Clearly… pic.twitter.com/HjREwAARP5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

TRUMP: "What I'm going to do, one of the first acts...I want to close up Department of Education!" pic.twitter.com/qvE9Zw8Bgq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

President Trump on the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania:



"One of the miracles was that nobody ran."#TrumpOnXpic.twitter.com/wWcxTBKVZi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

Yet, from a media standpoint, you’d think this was an address made at a Klan rally. The liberal media is terrified of people voicing their opinions on a platform designed to encourage free speech. My only gripe with Twitter is that they banned me, but let’s get back to the issue here: the media is worried about misinformation, which you already know is liberal-speak for views we don’t like. The reaction to this interview is like what we’re seeing across the Atlantic, where the government is now regulating speech on the Internet, even throwing people in jail. In America, you can believe in things that are incorrect, even nutty. Democrats should support this—all of their ideas and their supporters are certifiably insane:

Axios’ @sarafischer: “@elonmusk will let Donald Trump speak all of the falsehoods & misinformation that he wants. I mean, he’s not a journalist … Does he want to be fact checking all the information? So I think it‘s just a platform for Trump to come out say whatever he wants.” pic.twitter.com/13w1MVzzGD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2024

Ha, says the guy who worked for Obama as if most of the media hasn’t personally endorsed Kamala and given in-kind donations through their coverage (while she snubs interviews). Elon is just honest and transparent about it. Further, he said it was a conversation at the beginning. https://t.co/QiXwD2Gfpp — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 13, 2024

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson: “One more, @ElonMusk is slated to interview [@realDonaldTrump] tomorrow — tonight on — on @X. I don't know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign… pic.twitter.com/zKxJNF1zbf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

After Musk’s event, the Harris campaign sent an unhinged fundraising email accusing the Tesla founder and the former president, claiming that the platform is being used to spread Trump’s hateful agenda. Oh, and they need $25 if you can spare it:

Does Kamala Harris take personal responsibility for statements like this? https://t.co/AbD5zDl3Xg — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 13, 2024

This has gotta be the most petty and unhinged campaign email of all time and it's even more hilarious considering neither Kamala, nor Tim Walz have spent more than 0 seconds doing an interview, a press conference, or any conversation. pic.twitter.com/abZBy7Ge10 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 13, 2024

It's also embarrassing; Elon invited Kamala to do the same interview on the platform. She refused. I wonder why? Is it because she's not ready for primetime and will be exposed as a horrible candidate? Probably.

Elon said he invited Kamala for the same LIVE chat. She turned him down. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 13, 2024

The Democrat media complex melted down because they couldn’t control the narrative. In other words, freedom of speech prohibited them from lying about what Trump said. They couldn’t muzzle a discussion they didn’t like—deal with it. That’s the First Amendment. Half the country thinks what you report is trash anyway, and yet here we are, not wanting you to be regulated or thrown into the gulag.

