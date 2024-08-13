Libs Go Crazy As Nassau County, NY Bans Masks
Tipsheet

Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 13, 2024 12:30 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Elon Musk interviewed Donald Trump for almost two hours last night. It was on Twitter, and it got off to a rocky start. While this event was great, this platform can’t handle the volume. Musk said the means test for 8 million people—tens of millions will tune in, guys. Regardless, Trump attacked Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s record, voiced concerns about the country's future, and outlined the many socio-economic issues plaguing the country.

Yet, from a media standpoint, you’d think this was an address made at a Klan rally. The liberal media is terrified of people voicing their opinions on a platform designed to encourage free speech. My only gripe with Twitter is that they banned me, but let’s get back to the issue here: the media is worried about misinformation, which you already know is liberal-speak for views we don’t like. The reaction to this interview is like what we’re seeing across the Atlantic, where the government is now regulating speech on the Internet, even throwing people in jail. In America, you can believe in things that are incorrect, even nutty. Democrats should support this—all of their ideas and their supporters are certifiably insane:

After Musk’s event, the Harris campaign sent an unhinged fundraising email accusing the Tesla founder and the former president, claiming that the platform is being used to spread Trump’s hateful agenda. Oh, and they need $25 if you can spare it: 

It's also embarrassing; Elon invited Kamala to do the same interview on the platform. She refused. I wonder why? Is it because she's not ready for primetime and will be exposed as a horrible candidate? Probably. 

The Democrat media complex melted down because they couldn’t control the narrative. In other words, freedom of speech prohibited them from lying about what Trump said. They couldn’t muzzle a discussion they didn’t like—deal with it. That’s the First Amendment. Half the country thinks what you report is trash anyway, and yet here we are, not wanting you to be regulated or thrown into the gulag.

Here's the full interview:

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

