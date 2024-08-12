Here's Why Nobody Could Get Into the Trump-Musk Space

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump returned to X on Monday, and was going to be having a conversation with Elon Musk over the platform that same night. At least, that's what he had planned on doing.

Musk announced from his account that there appears to have been a distributed denial of service attack on the platform, and that they were "[w]orking on shutting it down." He noted in a subsequent post that they "tested the system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier today."

As for what's next, Musk noted one possibility is for them to "proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later." A third post indicated that's the path they went with.

Plenty of users had taken to the platform to share their failed experience with getting into such a space, which at various points had over 200,000 listeners trying to tune in. There have been several trends over X to do with the space as well as its failures and the DDOS attack. Both Musk and multiple accounts for Trump and his campaign had been advertising the conversation over X.

The redo began at 8:30, with one user, 0mega6 posting live updates about the conversation after he was able to get in.

The European Union had tried to rein Musk in with a letter sent out earlier on Monday, as Matt covered, though both the Trump campaign and Musk weren't having it.

