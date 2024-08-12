Did KJP Just Accidentally Blow Up a Kamala Harris Talking Point?
Tipsheet

KJP Gaslights on Kamala Harris' Lack of Transparency With the Press

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 12, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a rather telling moment during Monday's briefing about the transparency from the Biden-Harris administration and Harris campaign, or lack thereof. 

"As--as a member of the administration, can we expect the vice president to come out here and speak to the American people in the briefing room at some point," a reporter asked about Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee.

Jean-Pierre couldn't even be bothered to give him anything more than a couple of short and unbelievable sentences. "The president and the vice president speaks to the American people regularly, and that’s where I’ll leave that," she claimed with a straight face. The press secretary also appeared to be terribly bored and tired to be asked such an understandable question. 

This isn't exactly a surprising move from Jean-Pierre, given that just last week she also said she "can't speak to" when there will be any kind of a press conference from Harris. 

It goes beyond the vice president hiding from the press despite being the Democratic nominee. Jean-Pierre also claimed last month that the Biden White House was not just a "transparent" one, but "one of the most transparent administrations in history!" Keep in mind, this was while the administration was covering up President Joe Biden's health concerns in the days following that disastrous debate from June 27. 

She also has made similar claims about Biden not speaking further about important issues, all while claiming he's supposedly been "very clear." 

It's been a little over three weeks since Biden dropped out of the race in a letter shared to X and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in a subsequent post not long after. Yet Harris still has not done a press conference. She's ignored the media, and they seem to be just fine going right along with it.

In addition to her refusal to be transparent with the press, Harris' campaign website is even missing a policy section. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, especially through vice presidential nominee JD Vance, has been barnstorming with plenty of interviews, including several Sunday shows. Trump also held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago last week, and is doing a space with Elon Musk over X, after some delays

Here's Why Nobody Could Get Into the Trump-Musk Space; Conversation Still Takes Place Rebecca Downs
