Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Truths About the Biden-Harris Parole Pipeline

If you thought you heard the worst concerning the U.S. southern border under the Biden-Harris Administration, think again. A new bombshell House Judiciary report found that illegal immigrants facing wanted for sex trafficking and various other violent crimes found a loophole to enter the United States.

Due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s categorical parole program for nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV), at least 30,000 illegal immigrants monthly with violent records have been allowed to bypass coming into the U.S. through the southern border, and instead fly into domestic airports. This results from what the administration calls “legal pathways,” created without Congressional authorization.

Illegal aliens are directly let into the country “on commercial flights” to be then “granted parole” for up to two years by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). As of September 2024, more than 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans” had done just that.

To mask the border crisis and artificially decrease historically high border encounters, President Biden and Vice President Harris implemented programs and policies that allowed aliens to bypass the southwest border so they would not be included as encounters in Border Patrol data. The CHNV supporter must “file a Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support” (Form I-134A) with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and must agree “to provide [the CHNV beneficiary] with financial support for the duration of their parole in the United States.” The CHNV alien then arrives at a U.S. airport where a DHS official paroles the alien into the country. Once paroled, the alien can apply for a work permit.

The report accuses the outgoing administration of committing “fraud,” undermining national security, and endangering the American people “all in favor of ensuring that hundreds of thousands of otherwise illegal aliens can come to the U.S. through CHNV.”

To make it even more disturbing, the House Judiciary report found that “sex traffickers have potentially used CHNV to exploit women and girls” after discovering a “fraud analysis of CHNV applications revealed that some applications that were sent from the same IP addresses were submitted on behalf of a high proportion of female CHNV aliens.”

In a separate report, the House Judiciary Committee found that sex traffickers may be using the administration’s “parole” program to sneak illegal immigrant women into the U.S. by using “welfare recipients.” This means individuals involved with criminal activity have been approved as sponsors for parolees from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (CHNV).

In 2021, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created the system, which has since been over by massive fraud.

An internal investigation at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services found Venezuelan gang members, dead people and stolen identities being listed as applicants. One case even used former first lady Michelle Obama’s passport number. The new report, from Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s staff, suggests the program was fatally flawed from conception, allowing people who seem to have been bad risks to act as sponsors. Among the committee’s findings: At least 336 sponsors were approved despite receiving welfare benefits. The report said that undercuts the point of the program, since sponsors are supposed to prove they can support migrants on their own without them becoming dependent on the government. 21 sponsorship applications were approved even though the supporters admitted at least some of their income came from an illegal source. Homeland Security told the committee that was okay, as long as the department thought there was “sufficient income” from legal sources too.

The report later discovered that the program does not conduct criminal records checks and couldn’t do them even if it wanted to because it is not authorized to run names through the FBI’s databases.