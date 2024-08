Republican nominee for president Donald Trump will be taking questions live from the press at 2 p.m. ET today at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, FL. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has refused to take any questions or interviews since she took over for Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee on Sunday, July 21st. That press blackout has been going on for 18 days and counting.

Watch the press conference live below.