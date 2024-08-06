Don't Expect to Get Any Answers from KJP About When Kamala Harris Will Stop Hiding From the Press

It's been 16 days since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and went on to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee for president. Harris has since earned enough delegate support to become the official nominee, and has also picked her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), a fellow far-left radical. We have yet to see Harris give a press conference, and it doesn't look like White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is able to provide any answers.

"Can we expect any kind of press conference from the vice president at any time soon," a reporter asked.

As is the usual habit for Jean-Pierre, she told the reporter to take up the question with someone else. "Oh, that’s for her team to speak to," Jean-Pierre said, speaking about Harris. "I--I can’t speak to that from here."

REPORTER: Can we expect any kind of press conference from VP Harris any time soon?



KJP: I can't speak to that.

When it comes to Harris' lack of press briefings, something the RNC and Trump-Vance campaign continues to highlight, we caught a glimpse late last week as to why that might be.

On her way to speak at the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's (D-TX) funeral, Harris gave brief remarks at a mini portable podium without taking any questions. Later, when welcoming Americans home who had been unjustly detained in Russia, Harris also gave us another one of her word salads.

KAMALA — UNSCRIPTED FOR THE FIRST TIME:



"This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy."



WHAT?





The reporter during Tuesday's press briefing had also been asking about the foreign policy crises currently going on, especially when it comes to Iran vowing revenge against Israel. On Monday, rockets even hit a base in Iraq where U.S. servicemembers were stationed, with "several" being injured.

"You mentioned the importance of diplomacy," the reporter pointed out. "Have there been any direct contacts with Tehran itself to say, as President Biden would say, 'don’t,'" he also asked.

Biden's feeble call of "don't" has been a hallmark of his weak foreign policy record, which has become relevant yet again this week.

When recently asked if he thinks Iran will stand down, Biden admitted "I hope so, I don't know."

"Do you think Iran will stand down?"



BIDEN (completely cooked): "What?"



"Do you think Iran will stand down?"



BIDEN: "I hope so. I don't know."

Jean-Pierre didn't have much to offer here either. "So, we send messages to Iran when it’s in our interest. And I’m not, certainly, going to comment from here on the messages or our channels. That’s not what I’m going to do from here," she insisted.

The rest of her answer involved claiming "we’ve been clear that we will defend Israel," though she also added "but we do not want this conflict to escalate or spread," something Jean-Pierre said they've been "very consistent about."

"We’ve convened the same messages to our counterparts in the region, as I just stated, and asked them to encourage Iran to refrain from escalating tensions," she continued, which sounds an awful lot like that message of "don't" from Biden.

"And so, these de-escalation conversations are going to continue. That’s what we want to see. We’re going to continue to have conversations on how to get the ceasefire deal done, to get hostages home to their families, to get that humanitarian aid--continuing to get that humanitarian aid into Gaza. And that’s what we want to see. We want to see the war in Gaza end, and obviously we want to see a de-escalation in tensions as well in the region," Jean-Pierre also shared, which serves as another reminder of how the Biden-Harris administration is committed to expressing support for Gazans in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A lack of a response looked to be a theme from Jean-Pierre throughout the briefing, even and including serious security matters such as the July 13 assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Reporters had also asked when we'd hear from or see Biden, who as one reminded, is "still the president," or at least so we've been told.

Not only did Jean-Pierre have very little to offer, but she in fact still had the audacity to say that they were taking such matters "very seriously" and that Biden has been "very clear," another claim we've heard ad nauseum from this administration.