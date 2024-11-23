Wait Until You Hear What Planned Parenthood Was Just Caught Doing

The nation’s largest abortion clinic was caught selling 23-week-old aborted babies for research— the same clinic that argues they are “saving” women’s lives.

According to shocking emails, Planned Parenthood negotiated terms concerning the donation of aborted fetuses for medical research regarding a “research plan” submitted to the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Ethics Review Board. In 2018, the so-called “plan” was approved, noting that scientists requested up to 2,500 fetuses that were aborted at the six-month gestation period.

BREAKING: Newly revealed emails obtained by @CtrMedProgress show that Planned Parenthood negotiated with @UCSanDiego to sell them viable aborted fetuses to conduct experiments on.



This is absolutely EVIL!

The heavily redacted plan stated that the project would harvest fetuses from four weeks up until six months old from patients undergoing “elective surgical pregnancy termination” who are carrying viable, non-anomalous fetuses at Planned Parenthood. The aborted fetuses from Planned Parenthood were transferred to the research center thanks to the help of a “Biological Materials Transfer Agreement” contract.

It is legal for the clinic to donate fetuses taken to the Perinatal Repository at UCSD for research.

“These documents show that Planned Parenthood is supplying healthy babies who are old enough to survive outside the womb from late-term abortions to the University of California’s royalty-generating experiments,” pro-life activist David Daleiden told the New York Post.

It is unclear whether the aborted fetuses donated would have been able to survive the life-terminating procedure.

UCSD and Planned Parenthood agreed that it “shall retain all rights, titles, and interest in and to the Material, including but not limited to all rights, title, and interest in patents and patent applications and other intellectual property rights relating to the Material.”

The abortion clinic received $670 million in taxpayer dollars last year. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy said one of the first orders of business for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is to cut federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

We are going to cut all federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

As I reported on Thursday, President Joe Biden awarded Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Richards’ $1,033,274 salary resulted in her overseeing more than 3.87 million babies.