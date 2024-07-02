KJP Doubles Down on Bogus 'Cheap Fakes' Claim
Tipsheet

Press Pool to Karine Jean-Pierre Post-Debate: Explain

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 02, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was repeatedly asked about President Joe Biden's medical records, medications a cognitive condition. 

When asked whether the White House would produce Biden's full records to the press in the aftermath of his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, where he repeatedly froze up and lost his train of thought, Jean Pierre refused to release information beyond a summary of Biden's annual physical results. She also falsely claimed the administration has been transparent about Biden's health, despite refusing to make White House Doctor Kevin O'Connor available to reporters for questioning. 

She then beat around a question about medications Biden may have been taking or is still taking. 

When asked directly if Biden has Alzheimers or another condition, Jean Pierre said "no." 


