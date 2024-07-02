Press Pool to Karine Jean-Pierre Post-Debate: Explain

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was repeatedly asked about President Joe Biden's medical records, medications a cognitive condition.

When asked whether the White House would produce Biden's full records to the press in the aftermath of his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump, where he repeatedly froze up and lost his train of thought, Jean Pierre refused to release information beyond a summary of Biden's annual physical results. She also falsely claimed the administration has been transparent about Biden's health, despite refusing to make White House Doctor Kevin O'Connor available to reporters for questioning.

Karine Jean-Pierre is having a ROUGH go of it today.



Reporter: The White House physician described the president in February as "a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the president." That's clearly not what the majority…

She then beat around a question about medications Biden may have been taking or is still taking.

Karine Jean-Pierre can't say whether or not Biden was on any drugs during Thursday's debate.



Reporter: What medications was he taking in the days or hours leading up to the debate?



KJP: He was not taking any cold medication.



Reporter: Was he taking any medication that… pic.twitter.com/WBCL8t6tuc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre is, once again, asked if Biden was talking any medication before the debate.



And Karine Jean-Pierre, once again, dodges the question and acts like she already gave us a clear answer. pic.twitter.com/Cs3VNlHjUt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2024

When asked directly if Biden has Alzheimers or another condition, Jean Pierre said "no."

Reporter: "The American people need to get a 'yes' or 'no' answer on this. Does President Biden, at 81-years-old, have Alzheimer's, any form of dementia or degenerative illness that may cause these sorts of lapses?"

KJP: It's a no. And I hope you're asking the other guy the same…



KJP: It’s a no. And I hope you’re asking the other guy the same… pic.twitter.com/qhSb7ONgXj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2024



