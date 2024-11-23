VIP
ICE Sends Hochul Grim Warning After Arresting Wanted Illegal Immigrant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 23, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

As President-elect Donald Trump is poised to initiate the nation’s largest deportation, blue-led states are putting up a fight after years of welcoming millions of illegal immigrants to wreak havoc on their communities. 

However, officials have already made it clear they would be taking orders from Trump— not from Democrat governors who want to continue destroying the country. 

Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) took jabs at Hochul while announcing the arrest of a wanted illegal immigrant in upstate New York. The Brazillian national had many charges against him in the U.S. and his home country.

“The men and women of ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] will continue to protect our communities from dangerous offenders, regardless of what the governor of New York state says,” Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas Brophy said in a statement. “We will not be deterred by politicians putting votes over protecting the citizens of this nation.” 

The illegal alien was wanted for strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child in the U.S. and is under investigation in Brazil for several crimes, including homicide. The arrest of the criminal noncitizen was the second one within days of one another and had a final order of removal.

“These cases highlight the dangers of ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions and state policies that obstruct law enforcement from cooperating with ERO,” he stated. 

Now that we know ICE officials will do their job and aid in Trump’s mass deportation plans, will Democrat governors follow suit? 

For a massive deportation as massive as Trump’s promises, states can either help facilitate the removal of illegal aliens or throw a wrench in the president-elect’s plans. Although Hochul called Trump just days after he won the election to “reaffirm” their cooperation, the jury is still out on whether she will cooperate with his sweeping immigration plans. 

On the other hand, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) begged Trump to “fix the border” despite saying he does not support mass deportations. 

Nearly 500,000 illegal immigrants are in New York City, with over 220,000 of them who have arrived in the Big Apple since spring 2022. 

His pick for border czar cements Trump’s promise to close the border, Tom Homan— the former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration. 

He warned states that there will be consequences if they do not cooperate with the incoming administration’s plans. 

