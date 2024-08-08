Nancy Pelosi Asks the Wrong Question About JD Vance's Military Service

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) has only been Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate for a few days now, and we're already seeing him imploding when it comes to concerns about stolen valor. Meanwhile, former and potentially future President Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), served in Iraq with the United States Marine Corps, a detail that Democrats have botched.

One recent example comes from a particularly senior Democrat, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who should know better As Brett T at our sister site of Twitchy covered, Pelosi spoke with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday. As Mitchell pointed out that "JD Vance has criticized [Walz] as never having been in combat," Pelosi interrupted to ask "has he, has JD Vance been in combat?"

Pelosi wasn't the only problematic part of that interview, given that Mitchell had to stumble through a rather uncoordinated response. "Well, he was over in Iraq, I think as, you know, as a public relations officer, as a communications officer, I think that's the case," Mitchell offered.

If you want to see network media at work, here's Andrea Mitchell, a paid journalist, someone whose job it is to inform guests and audiences, unsure of Vance's service and station in Iraq. Just stunning ignorance and should be nowhere near a broadcast desk. https://t.co/E0skqDmmKG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2024

Such a piece for Twitchy highlighted how the difference between Vance and Walz is that "Walz talks as though he did [see combat]."

There's even a clip, from the Kamala HQ's own X account, of Walz talking about weapons he himself said "he carried in war" to insist that they "are only carried in war." Vance was quick to jump on these claims, pointing out to reporters on Wednesday that Walz "has not spent a day in a combat zone."

Even liberal outlets, like RawStory and North Country Public Radio acknowledge that Vance is forthcoming about how he did not see combat.

We didn't get anything more from Pelosi about stolen valor in this clip. Mitchell moved on to point out that Vance has pointed to antisemitism in the Democratic Party as the reason why Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) was skipped over as Harris' running mate in favor of Walz. We also didn't even get a proper answer to that issue, as Pelosi struggled with an answer that tried to speak to supposed strengths of the Democratic Party. It was so off-topic from what Mitchell actually asked, it was as if Pelos didn't even hear the question.

Pelosi is hardly the only problematic Democrat when it comes to discussions about Vance's service. As Matt covered on Wednesday, Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) claimed she was "not aware of any military service that JD Vance has ever, uh, served," even adding "so, let's just make the comparison there" between Vance and Walz. She had to be corrected on-air by CNN's Jim Acosta.

Smith is not some random person on the Internet posting such ignorant takes. She is a sitting senator, and one who currently serves with Vance. She's also from the same state as the Democratic Party's running mate, and is supposed to be a campaign surrogate for the Harris-Walz ticket. You think she'd have her facts more in order, and that the campaign would make sure that she does before she goes on air.

Just finished "Hillbilly Elegy" last night, when I read the portion about his service in the Marines instead of attending college right away. https://t.co/smjqh2v4uz — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) August 7, 2024

Harris herself, when it looked like she would be the vice presidential nominee, denigrated Vance's service not long after he was chosen as Trump's running mate by claiming that he would be loyal to Trump rather than the country.

Just as he had the perfect response to Walz's stolen valor, Vance had the perfect response to Harris on that issue as well.